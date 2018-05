Ted Dabney, cofundador da Atari, morre aos 80 anos

Ted Dabney, co founder of Syzygy & Atari has died. His vision gave my generation more than people can comprehend unless they lived in the days when Atari was born & remember when the world was changed forever by the electronic dreams that company gave us. #Atari #TedDabney pic.twitter.com/Yhmku35EdA

— Catherine DeSpira (@CatDeSpira) May 26, 2018