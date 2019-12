“WeWork” da China busca IPO, mas tem mesmos riscos que rival americana

View this post on Instagram

#UNews | 10 of our members were featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 2018 in China. With a strong mindset that has led to unprecedented success in China, UCommune is committed to helping startups and enterprises to move forward and achieve more, by providing services in the area of workspace, business solutions, and services. Learn More: https://www.ucommune.com/news/detail?id=1412 . . . . . . #Ucommune #UcommuneChina #UcommuneCommunity #AchieveMore #Forbes #CoworkingSpace #FlexibleWorkspace #StartupCulture #Sustainability #hkig #hkbloggers #hkfitness #hkfood #coworkinghk #likeforlike #officespace #innovation #tgif #hkgirl #officedecor #flexibleoffice #coworking #coworkingspace #motivationalquotes #flexibleworkspace #flexibleworkspaceoftheday #potd #hkstartups #startupshk