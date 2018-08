Urban Decay para de fabricar paleta de sombras Naked

Today, we mourn our beloved original Naked Palette, a revolutionary product that changed the beauty industry forever 🖤🥀 A little bit naughty, often dramatic, and always in the press, the innovative game-changer and category creator will be laid to rest after 8 years. The funeral is being held today in Newport Beach, CA with badasses and beauty influencers alike. @kandeejohnson, @christendominique, @katy, @makeupshayla & @chrisspy will all be in attendance, with a eulogy by @nicolerichie. Click the link in our bio to see the entire sendoff on YouTube. #UrbanDecay #UDNaked #Makeup #Beauty

A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Aug 23, 2018 at 7:49am PDT