Jeff Bezos vai doar US$ 10 bi para combate às mudanças climáticas

O fundador da Amazon, Jeff Bezos, anunciou hoje que pretende gastar US$ 10 bilhões de sua fortuna para ajudar no combate às mudanças climáticas. Em postagem no Instagram, o homem mais rico do mundo disse que começará a destinar recursos para cientistas, ativistas e ONGs relacionadas à causa.
“Quero trabalhar ao lado de outros (atores) para ampliar maneiras conhecidas e explorar novas maneiras de combater o impacto devastador das mudanças climáticas”, escreveu Bezos no post, explicando que o nome da iniciativa será Fundo Planeta Terra. Fonte Associated Press.
Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund. Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together. – Jeff