Vórtice polar: as fotos do frio extremo que congela os Estados Unidos

1. Frio extremo em Wisconsin zoom_out_map 1/7 Frio extremo em Wisconsin (Lauren Justice/Getty Images)

2. Vórtice polar congela Chicago, nos Estados Unidos zoom_out_map 2/7 The city skyline is seen from the North Avenue Beach at Lake Michigan, as bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Pinar Istek (Pinar Istek/Reuters) Vórtice polar congela Chicago, nos Estados Unidos

3. Imagem de satélite mostra a região dos Grandes Lagos congelada zoom_out_map 3/7 Imagem de satélite mostra a região dos Grandes Lagos congelada (NOAA/Reuters) Imagem de satélite mostra a região dos Grandes Lagos congelada

4. Imagem de satélite mostra o vórtice polar sobre os Estados Unidos zoom_out_map 4/7 A satellite image of the continental United States shows the extreme cold weather phenomenon called the polar vortex over the U.S. Midwest and Great Lakes regions, captured at 1515 EST (2015 GMT) January 30, 2019. Courtesy NOAA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. (NOAA/Reuters)

5. Vórtice polar em Wisconsin zoom_out_map 5/7 KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 30: A view of Lake Michigan on January 30, 2019 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A large swath of the Midwest is experiencing some of the worst cold weather conditions in decades. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Vórtice polar em Wisconsin

6. Vórtice polar congela rio em Chicago zoom_out_map 6/7 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 30: A boat sits in the ice on the Chicago River on January 30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Businesses and schools have closed, Amtrak has suspended service into the city, more than a thousand flights have been cancelled and mail delivery has been suspended as the city copes with record-setting low temperatures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson / Staff/Getty Images)