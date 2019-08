Trump pede que Israel proíba a entrada de congressistas muçulmanas no país

Washington — O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, defendeu nesta quinta-feira que Israel impeça a entrada de duas congressistas do Partido Democrata que são muçulmanas, Ilhan Omar e Rashida Tlaib.

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019