Mulher é presa em Dubai por ter consumido taça de vinho durante o voo

British tourists who like even one glass of wine should avoid #Dubai entirely. The case of #EllieHolman shows that one can be arrested for a single glass of wine, jailed and @detainedindubai. Imagine a 5 day holiday turning into months or years. The costs, loss of employment..

— Radha Stirling – CEO @detainedindubai (@RadhaStirling) August 10, 2018