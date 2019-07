Sanções contra Irã serão elevadas substancialmente em breve, diz Trump

São Paulo – O presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, afirmou por meio de sua conta no Twitter que irá elevar substancialmente as sanções contra o Irã em breve.

Iran has long been secretly “enriching,” in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration. Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!

