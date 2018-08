Represa rompe em Mianmar e força evacuação de mais de 50 mil pessoas

Myanmar flooding forces 50,000 to evacuate

More than 50,000 people evacuated their homes in central Myanmar on Wednesday after a dam breach flooded towns and villages and caused the closure of a major highway, two officials said. Fire authorities sent … https://t.co/wpL36z8ZS8 pic.twitter.com/Mksxvnshh2

— News from Bangladesh (@banglanews_eng) August 29, 2018