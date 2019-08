Pais deixam filho usar vestido em casamento e são criticados

View this post on Instagram

There were a thousand moments from the wedding thay make my heart burst when I think of them. . . This is a moment I didn't get to witness but seeing the photo brought tears to my eyes. . . If I needed any more confirmation on what an amazing man my husband is, this is it! . . This is my husband helping our son into a dress in our wedding day. No prejudice, no fights, just love between a father and son. . . Our son LOVES pretty dress. While we bought him a suit to match his dads on the day, he wasnt having any of it. . . ⚓⚓⚓Deployment day 8