No Alabama, grávida baleada pode ser acusada por homicídio do feto

Marshae Jones was indicted for manslaughter for losing a pregnancy after being shot in the abdomen FIVE times. Her shooter remains free. We're going to get Marshae out of jail and assist with her legal representation. #reprojustice #reproductivejusticehttps://t.co/PZNf3aNUe2 pic.twitter.com/gVvGI6DwMq

— Abortion Should Be Free (@YellowFund) June 27, 2019