Macron diz que Otan está em estado de “morte cerebral”

Emmanuel Macron has warned European countries that they can no longer rely on America to defend NATO allies. ⁠ ⁠ "What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," France's president has declared in a candid interview. ⁠ ⁠ Europe, he says, stands on "the edge of a precipice" and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power.⁠ ⁠ Otherwise we will "no longer be in control of our destiny", he adds.⁠ ⁠ Click the link in our bio to read why a blunt Mr Macron believes it is high time for Europe to "wake up".⁠ ⁠ Credit: El Alcock