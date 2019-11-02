Leonardo DiCaprio diz que Greta Thunberg se tornou “líder do nosso tempo”

O ator Leonardo DiCaprio usou seu Instagram para registrar um encontro que teve com a ativista sueca Greta Thunberg, e também para publicar um texto elogiando as atitudes da jovem.
“Existem poucas vezes na história da humanidade em que vozes foram amplificadas em momentos tão essenciais e de formas tão transformadoras. Greta Thunberg se tornou uma líder do nosso tempo”, afirmou.
Na sequência, Leonardo DiCaprio prosseguiu: “A história nos julgará pelo que estamos fazendo hoje para ajudar a garantir que as futuras gerações aproveitem o mesmo planeta que nós temos. Espero que a mensagem de Greta seja um chamado para acordar líderes do mundo”.
“É por causa de Greta e de ativistas jovens em todos os lugares, que eu estou otimista sobre o que o futuro nos guarda. Foi uma honra passar um tempo com ela”, concluiu.
There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture