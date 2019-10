Irlanda do Norte legaliza aborto e casamento entre pessoas do mesmo sexo

THIS IS IT, the day we say bye to oppressive abortion laws that have policed our bodies & denied us choice. At midnight 158yr old abortion ban will finally be lifted & this healthcare decriminalised. #FreeSafeLegalLocal services will soon be reality #TheNorthIsNow – it really is pic.twitter.com/uYoytE4e0A

— Grainne Teggart (@GTeggart) October 21, 2019