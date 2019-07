Grupo armado ataca manifestantes no metrô de Hong Kong; 36 ficam feridos

White-shirted gangs done beating ppl up and run away. Polices were seen slowly coming at the Yuen Long train station after those white gangs were gone, not even chasing any of them. Happened last night in #HongKong. #HongKongProtest #HongKongProtests #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/YYTpQ58im1

— 순연 (@moonthebirdy) July 22, 2019