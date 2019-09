Essas duas fotos mostram a trajetória da ativista Greta Thunberg

Over 4 million on #ClimateStrike today. In 163 countries. And counting…

If you belong to the small number of people who feel threatened by us, then we we have some very bad news for you:

This is just the beginning. Change is coming – like it or not. #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/MHGRNx1tnH

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 21, 2019