Cerca de 100 bombeiros combatem incêndio em hotel de luxo em Londres

120 firefighters remain at scene of the hotel fire on #Knightsbridge – Station Manager Pam Oparaocha is live at the scene: "Firefighters are working extremely hard to bring the fire under control. We're likely to be on scene for the rest of the evening." https://t.co/Q8RMsTDSTf pic.twitter.com/XVw6npg3Jq

— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 6, 2018