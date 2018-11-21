Assine
Ibovespa recua 0,85% pressionado por Vale e Petrobras

Índice de referência do mercado acionário brasileiro caiu a 87.156,67 pontos

Por Paula Arend Laier, da Reuters
access_time 21 nov 2018, 18h16

Movement on the Bovespa in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 18 January 2018, where the auction of the lines 5 and 7 of the Metro was scheduled for tomorrow. The city councilors Sâmia Bomfim and Antônio Vespoli, of PSOL, got the court to suspend the auction, scheduled for Friday, B3, lines 5-Lilacs and 17-Gold Metrô. In the decision, Judge Adriano Marcos Laroca, of the 12 th branch of Public Finance, says that the technical requirements demanded only allowed the participation of two national private companies - CCR and Invepar. "It is perceived that the State of São Paulo opted for but also unconstitutional and / or illegal, and at the same time undemocratic, since it removes from the Legislative Branch the definition of the minimum rules of the competition, to grant the public service in question to the private initiative, "he wrote. The State of São Paulo, responsible for the auction, is appealing. (Photo by Cris Faga/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Cris Faga/Getty Images)

São Paulo – O Ibovespa fechou em queda nesta quarta-feira, 21, com as ações da Petrobras e da Vale entre as maiores pressões de baixa, em meio a ajustes ao movimento negativo de recibos de ações negociados nos Estados Unidos (ADRs, na sigla em inglês) na véspera.

Índice de referência do mercado acionário brasileiro, o Ibovespa caiu 0,85 por cento, a 87.156,67 pontos, segundo dados preliminares.

Veja também

O giro financeiro do pregão somava 12 bilhões de reais.

Notícias sobre
