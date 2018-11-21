Ibovespa recua 0,85% pressionado por Vale e Petrobras
Índice de referência do mercado acionário brasileiro caiu a 87.156,67 pontos
Por
Paula Arend Laier, da Reuters
access_time
21 nov 2018, 18h16
São Paulo – O Ibovespa fechou em queda nesta quarta-feira, 21, com as ações da Petrobras e da Vale entre as maiores pressões de baixa, em meio a ajustes ao movimento negativo de recibos de ações negociados nos Estados Unidos (ADRs, na sigla em inglês) na véspera.
Índice de referência do mercado acionário brasileiro, o Ibovespa caiu 0,85 por cento, a 87.156,67 pontos, segundo dados preliminares.
O giro financeiro do pregão somava 12 bilhões de reais.