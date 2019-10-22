Bolsa tem leve queda com expectativa sobre reforma da Previdência

São Paulo — A bolsa paulista mostrava alguma fraqueza nos primeiros negócios desta terça-feira, com vários papéis ainda em leilão de abertura, após o Ibovespa renovar recorde de fechamento na véspera, com o mercado na expectativa da conclusão da votação da reforma da Previdência, mas sem tirar do radar a cena externa.

Às 10:04, o Ibovespa caía 0,09 %, a 105.929,02 pontos.