Upside Corn: Labirinto de “Stranger Things” aparece em campo de milho

Here it is! The 2018 Exploration Acres Stranger Things maze.

20 acres of #FieldsToDiscover. Open September 14, 2018 through October 28, 2018. Visit https://t.co/ZPpsHDABbi for more information. #StrangerThings #Netflix #ExplorationAcres pic.twitter.com/JXwqsli8ab

— Exploration Acres (@ExplorAcres) July 23, 2018