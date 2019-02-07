Acusada de racismo, Gucci encerra venda suéter preto com lábios vermelhos

A grife de luxo italiana Gucci anunciou nesta quinta-feira que retirou de circulação um suéter preto com gola alta e uma grande boca vermelha, após ser acusada de racismo nas redes sociais.
Alguns internautas viram na peça uma referência à “blackface”, uma representação caricatural e racista dos negros.
A gola longa do suéter em questão, de cor preta, vai até o meio do rosto e tem uma boca adornada com grandes lábios vermelhos, cobrindo assim os lábios da pessoa que o veste.
“Gucci pede desculpas pela ofensa causada por este suéter. Confirmamos que o produto foi imediatamente retirado de todas as nossas lojas e do nosso site online”, escreveu em sua conta no Twitter a etiqueta pertencente ao grupo francês Kering.
Em dezembro passado, outra marca italiana, Prada, retirou de uma de suas lojas de Nova York bonequinhos negros com grandes lábios vermelhos.
Algumas semanas atrás, Dolce e Gabbana também foi acusada de racismo na China, após a transmissão de clipes mostrando uma mulher com traços asiáticos, desajeitadamente tentando comer pizza ou espaguete com os tradicionais hashi, sendo orientada por uma voz masculina que faz comentários irônicos sobre os “pauzinhos que servem de talheres”.
#DGlovesChina ? More like #DGdesperateforthatChineseRMB lol. In a bid to further appeal to luxury's covetable Chinese consumers, @dolcegabbana released some hella offensive “instructional” videos on the usage of chopsticks. Pandering at it's finest, but taken up a notch by painting their target demographic as a tired and false stereotype of a people lacking refinement/culture to understand how to eat foreign foods and an over-the-top embellishment of cliché ambient music, comical pronunciations of foreign names/words, and Chinese subtitles (English added by us), which begs the question—who is this video actually for? It attempts to target China, but instead mocks them with a parodied vision of what modern China is not…a gag for amusement. Dolce & Gabbana have already removed the videos from their Chinese social media channels, but not Instagram. Stefano Gabbana has been on a much-needed social media cleanse (up until November 2nd), so maybe he kept himself busy by meddling with the marketing department for this series. Who wants to bet the XL cannoli “size” innuendos were his idea? Lmao. • #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #italian #cannoli #meme #wtf #dumb #lame #chopsticks #foodie #tutorial #cuisine #italianfood #asianmodel #asian #chinesefood #dietprada