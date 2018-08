Viciado no trabalho e obcecado por bem-estar? Existe um clube para você

Savasana doesn't need to be reserved for the last moments of a sweaty yoga class. If you have ten minutes to yourself and you can lie down, close your eyes and simply exist, then Savasana is for you. Think of it as something between meditation and a nap. It's a profound antidote to feeling exhausted or overwhelmed. Lie down. Let go. Let gravity hug on every cell of your body evenly. Stay, feeling the weight of your body on the ground, and any sensations in your hands and feet, until you're ready to get back up. Then roll to your side, and continue on #wellnesseveryday 📸: @namastenewyork

A post shared by THE WELL (@thewell) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:38pm PDT