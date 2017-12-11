Veja quais são os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2018

A Associação de Correspondentes Estrangeiros de Hollywood divulgou nesta segunda-feira a lista dos indicados ao prêmio Globo de Ouro, que antecede os influentes prêmios do Sindicato dos Atores (SAG) e é um termômeno para a disputa do Oscar.

O filme “A Forma da Água” lidera, com 7 indicações ao todo. O Globo de Ouro premia tanto produções do cinema como da televisão.

A cerimônia de premiação da 75ª edição do prêmio acontece em 7 de janeiro de 2018.

A seguir, os indicados:

Cinema

Melhor filme drama:

“Me chame pelo seu nome ”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“A forma da água”

“Três anúncios para um crime”

Melhor filme comédia ou musical:

“O artista do desastre ”

“Corra”

“O rei do show ”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird: é hora de voar”

Melhor ator em drama:

Timothée Chalamet, “Me chame pelo seu nome”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Melhor atriz em drama:

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “A forma da água”

Frances McDormand, “Três anúncio para um crime”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “Todo o dinheiro do mundo”

Melhor atriz em comédia ou musical:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird: livre para voar”

Emma Stone, “A guerra dos sexos”

Melhor ator em comédia ou musical:

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “O rei do show”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Corra”

Melhor diretor:

Guillermo del Toro, “A forma da água”

Martin McDonagh, “Três anúncio para um crime”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “Todo o dinheiro do mundo”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Atriz coadjuvante:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Octavia Spencer, “A forma da água”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird: livre para voar”

Ator coadjuvante:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Me chame pelo seu nome”

Richard Jenkins, “A forma da água”

Christopher Plummer, “Todo o dinheiro do mundo”

Sam Rockwell, “Três anúncio para um crime”

Canção original:

“Home”, de “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River”, de “Mudbound”

“Remember Me”, de “Coco”

“The Star”, de “The Star”

“This is Me”, de “O rei do show”

Trilha sonora original:

Carter Burwell, “Três anúncios para um crime”

Alexander Desplat,”A forma da água”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

John Williams, “The Post”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

Filme em idioma estrangeiro:

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Melhor animação:

“Poderoso chefinho”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Melhor roteiro:

“A forma da água”

“Lady Bird: livre para voar”

“Molly’s Game” “The Post”

“Três anúncio para um crime”

Televisão

Melhor série drama:

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Game of Thrones

The Crown

Melhor série comédia ou musical:

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Melhor missérie ou filme para tv:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Melhor atriz drama:

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 reasons why

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’ tale

Melhor ator drama:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better call Saul

Live Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Melhor ator comédia:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Melhor atriz comédia:

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Melhor ator coadjuvante:

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Melhor atriz coadjuvante:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para tv:

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Melhor atriz em minissérie e filme para TV:

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies