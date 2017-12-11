Veja quais são os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2018

A Associação de Correspondentes Estrangeiros de Hollywood divulgou nesta segunda-feira a lista dos indicados ao prêmio Globo de Ouro, que antecede os influentes prêmios do Sindicato dos Atores (SAG) e é um termômeno para a disputa do Oscar.
O filme “A Forma da Água” lidera, com 7 indicações ao todo. O Globo de Ouro premia tanto produções do cinema como da televisão.
A cerimônia de premiação da 75ª edição do prêmio acontece em 7 de janeiro de 2018.
A seguir, os indicados:
Cinema
Melhor filme drama:
“Me chame pelo seu nome ”
“Dunkirk”
“The Post”
“A forma da água”
“Três anúncios para um crime”
Melhor filme comédia ou musical:
“O artista do desastre ”
“Corra”
“O rei do show ”
“I, Tonya”
“Lady Bird: é hora de voar”
Melhor ator em drama:
Timothée Chalamet, “Me chame pelo seu nome”
Tom Hanks, “The Post”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Melhor atriz em drama:
Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
Sally Hawkins, “A forma da água”
Frances McDormand, “Três anúncio para um crime”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Michelle Williams, “Todo o dinheiro do mundo”
Melhor atriz em comédia ou musical:
Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird: livre para voar”
Emma Stone, “A guerra dos sexos”
Melhor ator em comédia ou musical:
Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Hugh Jackman, “O rei do show”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Corra”
Melhor diretor:
Guillermo del Toro, “A forma da água”
Martin McDonagh, “Três anúncio para um crime”
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Ridley Scott, “Todo o dinheiro do mundo”
Steven Spielberg, “The Post”
Atriz coadjuvante:
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Octavia Spencer, “A forma da água”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird: livre para voar”
Ator coadjuvante:
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Armie Hammer, “Me chame pelo seu nome”
Richard Jenkins, “A forma da água”
Christopher Plummer, “Todo o dinheiro do mundo”
Sam Rockwell, “Três anúncio para um crime”
Canção original:
“Home”, de “Ferdinand”
“Mighty River”, de “Mudbound”
“Remember Me”, de “Coco”
“The Star”, de “The Star”
“This is Me”, de “O rei do show”
Trilha sonora original:
Carter Burwell, “Três anúncios para um crime”
Alexander Desplat,”A forma da água”
Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”
John Williams, “The Post”
Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”
Filme em idioma estrangeiro:
“A Fantastic Woman”
“First They Killed My Father”
“In the Fade”
“Loveless”
“The Square”
Melhor animação:
“Poderoso chefinho”
“The Breadwinner”
“Coco”
“Ferdinand”
“Loving Vincent”
Melhor roteiro:
“A forma da água”
“Lady Bird: livre para voar”
“Molly’s Game” “The Post”
“Três anúncio para um crime”
Televisão
Melhor série drama:
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Game of Thrones
The Crown
Melhor série comédia ou musical:
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Melhor missérie ou filme para tv:
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Melhor atriz drama:
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 reasons why
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’ tale
Melhor ator drama:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better call Saul
Live Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Melhor ator comédia:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Melhor atriz comédia:
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Melhor ator coadjuvante:
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Melhor atriz coadjuvante:
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para tv:
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Melhor atriz em minissérie e filme para TV:
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies