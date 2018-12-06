Veja a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019

A lista dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019 foi divulgada nesta quinta-feira. Entre os filmes estão “Nasce uma Estrela”, estrelado por Bradley Cooper e Lady Gaga; “Bohemian Rhapsody” e “Os Incríveis 2”.

A cerimônia vai acontecer no dia 6 de janeiro e será apresentada pelo ator e comediante de “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, Andy Samberg, e a atriz Sandra Oh, conhecida pela série “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Veja alista de indicados:

Cinema

Melhor filme- Drama

“Infiltrado na Klan”

“Pantera Negra”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Nasce uma estrela”

Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia

“Podres de ricos”

“A Favorita”

“Green Book: O Guia”

“O Retorno de Mary Poppins”

“Vice”

Melhor atriz de filme – Drama

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “Nasce uma estrela”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Melhor ator de filme – Drama

Bradley Cooper, “Nasce uma estrela”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “Infiltrado na Klan”

Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou Comédia

Emily Blunt, “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”

Olivia Colman, “A favorita”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Podres de Ricos”

Melhor ator em film e – Musical ou Comédia

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book: O Guia”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”

Melhor diretor de filmes

Bradley Cooper, “Nasce uma estrela”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book: O Guia”

Spike Lee, “Infiltrado na Klan”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filmes

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “A Favorita”

Rachel Weisz, “A Favorita”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filmes

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book: O Guia”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “Infiltrado na Klan”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Melhor roteiro para filme

Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, “Green Book: O Guia”

Melhor filme de língua estrangeira

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Melhor animação

“Os Incríveis 2”

“Ilha dos Cachorros”

“Mirai”

“WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet”

“Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso”

Melhor trilha original para filmes

Marco Beltrami, “Um lugar silencioso”

Alexandre Desplat, “Ilha de cachorros”

Ludwig Göransson, “Pantera Negra”

Justin Hurwitz, “O primeiro homem”

Marc Shaiman, “O retorno de Mary Poppins”

Melhor música para filmes

“All the Stars”, “Pantera Negra”

“Revelation”, Boy Erased

“Girl in the Movies”, “Dumplin”

“Shallow”, “Nasce uma estrela”

“Requiem for a Private War”, “A Private War”

Televisão

Melhor série – Drama

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Melhor série – Musical ou Comédia

“Barry”

“Kidding”

“The Good Place”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Melhor série limitada pu filme para TV

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very Englisch Scandal”

Melhor ator em série – Musical ou Comédia

Sascha Baron Cohen, “This is America”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Melhor atriz em série – Musical ou Comédia

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Broshnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Melhor atriz de série – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Melhor ator em série – Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, Homecoming”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl, “The Alieniest”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict CUmberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Melhor atriz série limitada ou filme para TV

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV

Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “O conto de Aia”