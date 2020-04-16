Quer participar de um filme de DiCaprio e Scorsese? Só fazer uma doação

Já pensou em fazer parte de um filme do diretor Martin Scorsese, com Leonardo DiCaprio e Robert De Niro no elenco? A chance é agora.
Atores e diretor lançaram uma campanha para levantar doações para o “All In Challenge”, fundo que destina dinheiro para os projetos “Meals on Wheels”, “No Kid Hungry” e “America’s Food Fund”, todos empenhados em minimizar o impacto da pandemia do novo coronavírus.
Quem doar, concorrerá à chance de ser um ator no próximo filme do trio, “Killers of The Flower Moon”, previsto para estrear em 2021. O papel será pequeno (apenas um “extra” no elenco), mas o ganhador também passará o dia no set com o trio e poderá ir à estreia mundial do filme.
As doações podem ser feitas no site All In Challenge.
“Killers of The Flower Moon”, baseado em um livro, conta a história real de membros de uma tribo em Osage, Estados Unidos, mortos sob circunstâncias misteriosas nos anos 1920, em um crime que envolveu uma grande investigação do FBI.
