Quarentena inspira artistas pelo mundo

Na cidade fantasma de Milão, o ilustrador Emiliano Ponzi caminha por ruas vazias. No bairro de Navigli, onde o italiano mora, a região de bares e restaurantes está silenciosa. Uma cena que o faz lembrar do filme Eu Sou a Lenda, com Will Smith. “Eu deveria esperar uma horda de zumbis vindo me atacar”, diz ele, em artigo especialmente escrito para o jornal The Washington Post.

Ponzi é um dos artistas que têm retratado cidades impactadas pela quarentena em decorrência do novo coronavírus e partilhado as imagens nas redes sociais.

No Instagram, o ilustrador começou o diário de imagens Itália Vs Covid-19 – Um Filme Que Nós Não Queríamos Assistir, em que narra a nova rotina da principal capital italiana, epicentro da contaminação pelo novo coronavírus na Europa. “Estou no meu estúdio. São 7h34 da manhã e tenho esse impulso de me levantar e ir ao café na esquina. Os hábitos são difíceis de matar, mas todas as cafeterias e restaurantes foram obrigados a fechar ontem”, escreveu ele, nesta quarta-feira, 17.

O olhar de Ponzi pela cidade é repetido por outros artistas visuais ao redor do mundo. Há os que preferiram registrar os efeitos da quarentena nas cidades, enquanto outros artistas usam suas habilidades para fazer o trabalho de conscientização, informando a população sobre hábitos saudáveis contra o novo coronavírus.

O cartunista brasileiro Mauricio de Sousa entrou nessa campanha com um feito inédito e inusitado. No perfil da Turma da Mônica no Twitter, ele publicou a imagem do Cascão diante de uma pia, pronto para lavar as mãos. O famoso personagem criado pelo cartunista é conhecido por ter pavor de água, de tomar banho e de chuva. “Já lavaram as mãos? Esta é a principal forma de se prevenir contra o novo coronavírus”, informa o post.

No Reino Unido, os fotógrafos Jamie Beck e Kevin Burg, do Ann Street Studio, começaram a postar imagens diárias, entre elas fotografias de natureza-morta, em sua conta no Twitter sobre a nova rotina de isolamento, com a hashtag #isolationcreation.

Outra publicação que ganhou as redes em prol do isolamento foi feita por duas brasileiras, a artista plástica Rita Wainer e a designer Júlia Gastin. Junto com a imagem de um coração vermelho há a mensagem: “Fique em casa. Por amor. Por empatia. Não é por um, é por todos”.

A fotógrafa Arina Voronova, de Nova York, criou uma campanha de arte de rua que se espalhou pelas ruas da cidade em quarentena. Ela é autora de The Act of Love, um projeto urbano que traz imagens de pessoas usando máscaras respiratórias enquanto se beijam.

Com a cidade de Nova York perto de um bloqueio total, a fotógrafa tentou trazer uma mensagem de amor em um momento difícil. Caminhando pelas ruas, Arina abordou casais pelas ruas e já fotografou dezenas de pessoas, disse em entrevista ao The Guardian. “É uma campanha de humanização. O objetivo é mostrar amor, positividade e apoio a todos os países.”

No Instagram, o projeto traz fotos de bastidores pelas ruas nova-iorquinas. “A tarefa que devemos definir para nós mesmos não é a de nos sentirmos seguros, mas sermos capazes de tolerar a insegurança”, descreve a fotógrafa em uma publicação.

