Quarentena inspira artistas pelo mundo

Na cidade fantasma de Milão, o ilustrador Emiliano Ponzi caminha por ruas vazias. No bairro de Navigli, onde o italiano mora, a região de bares e restaurantes está silenciosa. Uma cena que o faz lembrar do filme Eu Sou a Lenda, com Will Smith. “Eu deveria esperar uma horda de zumbis vindo me atacar”, diz ele, em artigo especialmente escrito para o jornal The Washington Post.
Ponzi é um dos artistas que têm retratado cidades impactadas pela quarentena em decorrência do novo coronavírus e partilhado as imagens nas redes sociais.
No Instagram, o ilustrador começou o diário de imagens Itália Vs Covid-19 – Um Filme Que Nós Não Queríamos Assistir, em que narra a nova rotina da principal capital italiana, epicentro da contaminação pelo novo coronavírus na Europa. “Estou no meu estúdio. São 7h34 da manhã e tenho esse impulso de me levantar e ir ao café na esquina. Os hábitos são difíceis de matar, mas todas as cafeterias e restaurantes foram obrigados a fechar ontem”, escreveu ele, nesta quarta-feira, 17.
O olhar de Ponzi pela cidade é repetido por outros artistas visuais ao redor do mundo. Há os que preferiram registrar os efeitos da quarentena nas cidades, enquanto outros artistas usam suas habilidades para fazer o trabalho de conscientização, informando a população sobre hábitos saudáveis contra o novo coronavírus.
"Omega man" third piece for my @washingtonpost column: Milan is a ghost town, or perhaps better, a ghost metropolis of 1.3 million people. I can cross the streets without waiting for the pedestrian green light. My house is a five-minute walk from my studio in one of the most popular areas, the Navigli, so named for the system of navigable and interconnected canals designed by Leonardo da Vinci. It is a district full of laughter and aperitivo, bars and restaurants, one after another stretching along both sides of the canals. Now it’s all gone — people, tables outside, neon lights, fragments of music and conversation floating by. I walked back from the studio at 8:30 p.m. It made me think of the movie “The Omega Man” from 1971 or the 2007 remake with Will Smith, “I am Legend.” I wondered whether I should expect to see some zombies coming from the alley to attack me. At the end of the canal, I saw a figure that looked familiar. It’s the drug dealer of the area I see quite often, going around with his gigantic Amstaff terrier. How quickly my perception has changed: Two weeks ago, I noticed him among hundreds of young people hanging out at night, and it was disturbing, a discordant note in an harmonic melody. Now I feel relieved by his presence, somehow. Seeing him still here lends a sense of belonging. Like this is still the same place, we are still here, it’s the same reality, we are still alive, no zombies yet … breathe. link in bio #emilianoponzi #illustration #covid19italia #covid_19
O cartunista brasileiro Mauricio de Sousa entrou nessa campanha com um feito inédito e inusitado. No perfil da Turma da Mônica no Twitter, ele publicou a imagem do Cascão diante de uma pia, pronto para lavar as mãos. O famoso personagem criado pelo cartunista é conhecido por ter pavor de água, de tomar banho e de chuva. “Já lavaram as mãos? Esta é a principal forma de se prevenir contra o novo coronavírus”, informa o post.
No Reino Unido, os fotógrafos Jamie Beck e Kevin Burg, do Ann Street Studio, começaram a postar imagens diárias, entre elas fotografias de natureza-morta, em sua conta no Twitter sobre a nova rotina de isolamento, com a hashtag #isolationcreation.
Outra publicação que ganhou as redes em prol do isolamento foi feita por duas brasileiras, a artista plástica Rita Wainer e a designer Júlia Gastin. Junto com a imagem de um coração vermelho há a mensagem: “Fique em casa. Por amor. Por empatia. Não é por um, é por todos”.
A fotógrafa Arina Voronova, de Nova York, criou uma campanha de arte de rua que se espalhou pelas ruas da cidade em quarentena. Ela é autora de The Act of Love, um projeto urbano que traz imagens de pessoas usando máscaras respiratórias enquanto se beijam.
"MUM" Second piece of my @washingtonpost column: “Hi, Mum. How are you?” “I’m good. … And you? Do you have enough food in the fridge?” My mother was born three years after World War II ended, in a village in the south of Italy. Her generation grew up amid the wreckage of bombed buildings and the anxiety of hunger. For them, food is precious like little else. When I was a teenager, we had a stash to last for months. I remember that our basement was packed with jars of tomatoes and eggplants, dozens of bottles of wine, any kind of supply. I remember my father was upset every time we threw half a plate of pasta in the garbage because we were full. “Don’t waste food!” he would say. I’m sure this started as a genuine concern due to his survival heritage. And I’m also pretty sure this became an excuse for him to eat what me and my sister left on the plate. My parents don’t live in Milan but in a small town about 200 miles from here. For my mother’s 72nd birthday, we gave her and my father tickets to hear a famous singer from their generation. The concert was to take place in Milan on March 3. But by the middle of February, the virus had spread and it became dangerous for older people to use trains and gather in crowds. We decided to cancel their trip. Italian mothers are exactly as you imagine them: caring and overprotective. Sometimes, it’s hard to have distance because your mother will regard you as her child even if your beard is white. And a mother who grew up after the war will always want to feed you because fat means healthy and skinny means sick. We are not at war. Seeing people assaulting supermarkets here and in the United States is insane; we won’t starve. The food industry is still producing way more than we need. But I did thought about our country’s past and my mother’s childhood when I went to the supermarket and found a line today. The new law imposes limits on how many people can be in the supermarket at once: 10, to maintain social distance. So people spend 15 minutes in the line outside just to buy a salad or a sandwich for lunch, or an orange juice. Automatic doors no longer… @washingtonpost #emilianoponzi #illustration #covid19italia #covid_19
Com a cidade de Nova York perto de um bloqueio total, a fotógrafa tentou trazer uma mensagem de amor em um momento difícil. Caminhando pelas ruas, Arina abordou casais pelas ruas e já fotografou dezenas de pessoas, disse em entrevista ao The Guardian. “É uma campanha de humanização. O objetivo é mostrar amor, positividade e apoio a todos os países.”
No Instagram, o projeto traz fotos de bastidores pelas ruas nova-iorquinas. “A tarefa que devemos definir para nós mesmos não é a de nos sentirmos seguros, mas sermos capazes de tolerar a insegurança”, descreve a fotógrafa em uma publicação.
