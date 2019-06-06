Madonna se sente “estuprada” por uma reportagem do New York Times

A cantora norte-americana Madonna disse que se sentiu “estuprada” ao ler um perfil seu publicado no jornal The New York Times, que acusa de ser “um dos fundadores do patriarcado”.
“Dizer que estou decepcionada com a matéria seria um eufemismo”, escreveu a estrela em seu Instagram.
Madame ❌ on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr……….Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine 🍷 after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it. 💔
“A jornalista que escreveu esse artigo passou horas, dias e meses comigo e foi convidada para um mundo que poucas pessoas podem ver. Mas ela escolheu se concentrar em temas triviais e superficiais, como a etnicidade da minha estante ou o tecido das minhas cortinas e fez comentários intermináveis sobre a minha idade, o que nunca teria sido mencionado se eu fosse um HOMEM!”.
O longo perfil intitulado “Madonna aos sessenta” abrange todos os períodos da vida do artista.
“Tenho a impressão de ter sido estuprada”, disse a cantora, afirmando ter o direito de fazer essa analogia, já que foi “estuprada aos 19 anos” quando se estabeleceu em Nova York.
A matéria é “outra prova de que o venerável NYT (New York Times) é um dos pais fundadores do patriarcado”, segundo a estrela, que escreveu “Morte ao patriarcado profundamente enraizado na sociedade”.
“Nunca deixarei de lutar para erradicá-lo”, afirmou Madonna, que celebrou seus 60 anos em agosto de 2018. “Parece que não se pode corrigir a sociedade e sua necessidade interminável de rebaixar, denegrir e depreciar o que sabe que é positivo. Em particular, as mulheres fortes e independentes”.