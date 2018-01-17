Assine
IWC arma festa na SIHH e apresenta Bradley Cooper como embaixador

Para seus 150 anos, a grife suíça apresentou uma "Jubilee Collection" de 28 peças

Por Da Redação
access_time 20 ago 2019, 17h06 - Publicado em 17 jan 2018, 15h43

 (David M. Benett/Getty Images)

O ano de 2018 marca o aniversário de 150 anos da Internacional Watch Company, mais conhecida no mundo da relojoaria como IWC, marca americana fundada por Florentine Ariosto Jones em 1868, que buscava unir a habilidade suíça com a tecnologia de manufatura americana.

Para celebrar a data, a IWC armou uma festa de gala no segundo dia do Salão Internacional da Alta Relojoaria em Genebra, onde apresentou sua “Jubilee Collection” de 28 peças em uma festa para mais de 800 convidados.

A ocasião também serviu para apresentar Bradley Cooper como novo embaixador da marca.

A festa foi apresentada pela apresentadora de TV Tess Daly e contou com apresentação do baterista de jazz Eric Harland.

A inspiração da coleção foi o modelo Pallweber de bolso, fabricado em 1884. A coleção inclusive marca um debut para a grife: o modelo “IWC Tribute To Pallweber Edition 150 Years” será o primeiro com display digital, fabricado em edição limitada de 250 exemplares, feita em ouro vermelho 18 quilates e um case de 45mm.

IWC relógio IWC Tribute To Pallweber Edition 150 Years

IWC Tribute To Pallweber Edition 150 Years (Hodinkee/Instagram/Reprodução)

