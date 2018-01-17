IWC arma festa na SIHH e apresenta Bradley Cooper como embaixador

O ano de 2018 marca o aniversário de 150 anos da Internacional Watch Company, mais conhecida no mundo da relojoaria como IWC, marca americana fundada por Florentine Ariosto Jones em 1868, que buscava unir a habilidade suíça com a tecnologia de manufatura americana.
Para celebrar a data, a IWC armou uma festa de gala no segundo dia do Salão Internacional da Alta Relojoaria em Genebra, onde apresentou sua “Jubilee Collection” de 28 peças em uma festa para mais de 800 convidados.
1. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Gala Dinner
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Bradley Cooper (L) and Cate Blanchett attend the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maison's 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IWC)
2. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Red Carpet
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Adriana Lima attends the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maisons 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for IWC)
3. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Gala Dinner
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Luis Figo (L) and Juan Mata attend the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maison's 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IWC)
4. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Red Carpet
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Valtteri Bottas attends the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maisons 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for IWC)
5. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Gala Dinner
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: CEO IWC Schaffhausen Christoph Grainger-Herr on stage at the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maisons 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for IWC)
6. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Gala Dinner
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Dev Patel attends the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maison's 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IWC)
7. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Red Carpet
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Cate Blanchett attends the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maisons 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for IWC)
8. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Gala Dinner
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Bradley Cooper attends the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maison's 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IWC)
9. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Red Carpet
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Karolina Kurkova attends the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maisons 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for IWC)
10. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Red Carpet
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Valtteri Bottas (L) attends the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maisons 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for IWC)
11. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Gala Dinner
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Monika Radulovic attends the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maison's 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IWC)
12. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Red Carpet
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Karen Minier and David Coulthard attend the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maisons 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for IWC)
13. IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 - Red Carpet
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Adriana Lima attends the IWC Schaffhausen Gala celebrating the Maisons 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) on January 16, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. #IWC150 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for IWC)
A ocasião também serviu para apresentar Bradley Cooper como novo embaixador da marca.
A festa foi apresentada pela apresentadora de TV Tess Daly e contou com apresentação do baterista de jazz Eric Harland.
A inspiração da coleção foi o modelo Pallweber de bolso, fabricado em 1884. A coleção inclusive marca um debut para a grife: o modelo “IWC Tribute To Pallweber Edition 150 Years” será o primeiro com display digital, fabricado em edição limitada de 250 exemplares, feita em ouro vermelho 18 quilates e um case de 45mm.