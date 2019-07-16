“Game of Thrones” bate recorde com 32 indicações ao Emmy 2019

A temporada final de “Game of Thrones” (HBO) bateu nesta terça-feira (16) o recorde de maior número de indicações ao Emmy, considerado o Oscar da TV americana, para uma série em uma única edição da premiação: foram 32 ao todo.

Nenhuma outra série dramática recebeu tantas indicações quanto GoT, que chegou ao fim em maio, em meio a duras críticas de seus fãs.

“Game of Thrones” também foi indicada para as categorias de atuação de Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau e Michael Kelly e Peter Dinklage.

Em segundo lugar, com 20 indicações, ficou “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), a história de uma dona de casa dos anos 1950 que se transformou em comediante.

No total, a HBO recebeu 137 indicações ao principal prêmio da TV americana, ficando na frente da Netflix, que recebeu 117.

Confira abaixo os principais indicados ao Emmy 2019, lembrando que a premiação será no dias 22 de setembro:

Melhor ator em série drama

Jason Bateman por “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown por “This is Us”

Kit Harington por”Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk por”Better call Saul”

Billy Porter por”Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia – “This is US”

Melhor atriz em série drama:

Emilia Clarke por “Game of thrones”

Jodie Comer por”Killing Eve”

Viola Davis por”How to get away with murder”

Laura Linney por “Ozark”

Mandy Moore por “This is us”

Sandra Oh por “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright por”House of cards”

Melhor ator em série comédia

Anthony Anderson por “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle por “Black monday”

Ted Danson por”The good place”

Michael Douglas por “O Método Kominsky”

Bill Hader por “Barry”

Eugene Levy por “Schitt’s creek”

Melhor atriz em série comédia

Christina Applegate por “Dead to me”

Rachel Brosnahan por “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus por “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne por “Russian doll”

Catherine Ohara por “Schitt’s creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge por “Fleabag”

Melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme

Mahershala Ali por “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro por “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant por”A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris por “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome por “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell por”Fosse/Verdon”

Melhor atriz em misssérie ou telefilme

Amy Adams por “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette por “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis por “When They See Us”

Joey King por “The Act”

Niecy Nash por “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams por “Fosse/Verdon”

Melhor telefilme

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

DeadWood

Rei Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Melhor Minissérie

Escape at Dannemora

Chernobyl

When They See Us

Sharp Objects

Fosse/Verdon

Reality Show de competição

RuPaul’s Drag Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

Top Chef

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Talk-show de variedades

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Show with Stephen Colbert