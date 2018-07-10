Assine
Este é o melhor destino para visitar na Europa em 2018, segundo viajantes

Com a ajuda dos próprios viajantes e especialistas no assunto, o ranking World Travel Awards elegeu os melhores países para turistas no continente europeu

Por Daniela Barbosa
access_time 10 jul 2018, 11h57
Wooden footbridge to beautiful beach Praia do Camilo near Lagos : Stock Photo View similar imagesMore from this photographer Wooden footbridge to beautiful beach Praia do Camilo near Lagos

Portugal: o país tem mais de 850 quilômetros de costa (samael334/Thinkstock)

São Paulo – Depois de ser eleito o melhor destino do mundo em 2017, Portugal mais uma vez aparece como destino preferido dos viajantes no continente europeu, segundo ranking do World Travel Awards (WTA) 2018 – considerado uma espécie de Oscar do turismo mundial.

O levantamento, que comemora este ano sua 25ª edição, é feito com a ajuda dos próprios viajantes e de especialistas em turismo, que participam de uma votação online apurada no próprio site do WTA.

O melhor destino

Para quem ainda não conhece, Portugal é considerado um destino que agrada diferentes perfis de viajantes, pois é um país rico culturalmente, além de ser repleto de boas paisagens, possuir excelente gastronomia e ter ótima receptividade. Para os brasileiros, o idioma é outro fator que agrada e facilita a viagem na região.

As cidades de Lisboa e Porto aparecem como as mais visitadas pelos turistas no país. A capital portuguesa, inclusive, foi eleita a melhor cidade da Europa para turistas em 2018, segundo dados do World Travel Awards.

Além das cidades mais populares, Portugal possui belas praias – são mais de 850 quilômetros de costa. De acordo com site Visit Portugal, Algarve é a região preferida dos viajantes que gostam de sol e mar. A cidade aparece entre as melhores praias da Europa, de acordo com o levantamento World Travel Awards 2018.

Confira a seguir os 13 melhores países para visitar em 2018 no continente europeu, segundo os próprios viajantes:

1 – Portugal

2 – Áustria

3 – Inglaterra

4 – França

5 – Alemanha

6 – Grécia

7 – Irlanda

8 – Itália

9 – Noruega

10 – Espanha

11 – Suécia

12 – Suíça

13 – Turquia

