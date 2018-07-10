Este é o melhor destino para visitar na Europa em 2018, segundo viajantes

São Paulo – Depois de ser eleito o melhor destino do mundo em 2017, Portugal mais uma vez aparece como destino preferido dos viajantes no continente europeu, segundo ranking do World Travel Awards (WTA) 2018 – considerado uma espécie de Oscar do turismo mundial.
O levantamento, que comemora este ano sua 25ª edição, é feito com a ajuda dos próprios viajantes e de especialistas em turismo, que participam de uma votação online apurada no próprio site do WTA.
O melhor destino
Para quem ainda não conhece, Portugal é considerado um destino que agrada diferentes perfis de viajantes, pois é um país rico culturalmente, além de ser repleto de boas paisagens, possuir excelente gastronomia e ter ótima receptividade. Para os brasileiros, o idioma é outro fator que agrada e facilita a viagem na região.
As cidades de Lisboa e Porto aparecem como as mais visitadas pelos turistas no país. A capital portuguesa, inclusive, foi eleita a melhor cidade da Europa para turistas em 2018, segundo dados do World Travel Awards.
Além das cidades mais populares, Portugal possui belas praias – são mais de 850 quilômetros de costa. De acordo com site Visit Portugal, Algarve é a região preferida dos viajantes que gostam de sol e mar. A cidade aparece entre as melhores praias da Europa, de acordo com o levantamento World Travel Awards 2018.
Confira a seguir os 13 melhores países para visitar em 2018 no continente europeu, segundo os próprios viajantes:
1 – Portugal
2 – Áustria
3 – Inglaterra
This week we're showing off some of the dreamest scenes in England. What better place to start than at Scotney Castle in Kent. This 14th-century moated castle looks like it's been plucked straight out of a fairytale. 😍 Thanks for the 📷 @postcardsbyhannah #VisitEngland #Kent #DreamyEngland #NationalTrust . . . .
4 – França
5 – Alemanha
6 – Grécia
7 – Irlanda
This is an aerial shot Castle Roche captured by @eyeintheskyireland. Built in the early 13th century, this castle was in use for over 400 years before falling into ruin during the Cromwellian invasion. Built in 1236AD, the beauty of Castle Roche can still be found even as is a mere 19 years from its 800th birthday. #visitireland #aerial #landscape #castle #drone #emeraldisle #castleroche #beauty #ireland #countylouth #vi #ig_ireland #dronestagram #explore
8 – Itália
9 – Noruega
10 – Espanha
11 – Suécia
12 – Suíça
Mornings in Klöntal, by @martn.ci . Klöntal, Glarus, is 1 hour drive from Zürich. How long would it take to get there from where you are now? You can find it out right now (photo spot in the bio link, then click Directions) . #visitswitzerland_summer #visitswitzerland #klöntalersee #glarnerland #glarus