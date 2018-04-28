Assine
Este bar em Londres criou um menu de bebidas especiais para cachorros

Cardápio é composto por quatro opções de coquetéis desenvolvidos para cães e obviamente nenhum leva álcool

Por Daniela Barbosa
access_time 28 abr 2018, 08h55

 (Ryan McVay/Thinkstock)

São Paulo – No Brasil e em quase todo o mundo o que não faltam são bares e restaurantes no estilo “Pet Friendly”, locais onde os bichos de estimação são muito bem-vindos. Um bar em Londres decidiu ir além de simplesmente acolher seus clientes com cachorros e criou um menu de bebidas para cães.

O cardápio especial foi desenvolvido para o mês de abril a fim de comemorar o National Pet Month, em tradução livre o Mês Nacional do Animal, mas o menu deve se tornar permanente no pub Smith & Whistle

De acordo com informações do próprio bar, as bebidas do menu “dogtail” foram feitas com ingredientes de alto valor nutricional para os cães e nenhuma das quatro opções oferecidas obviamente leva álcool.

Um dos coquetéis servidos, por exemplo, é feito com água de coco, couve e brócolis – ingredientes que, segundo o pub, ajudam a manter os pelos brilhantes e as articulações saudáveis.

Posh pooches of Mayfair, rejoice! Fancy London bar Smith & Whistle has introduced a 'dogtail' menu to celebrate National Pet Month. While you sip on a traditional cocktail, your four-legged pal can enjoy a Poochie Colada, Hound’s Hops, G&T: Ginger Tails, or a Bubbly Bow Wow, each one developed by a pet nutritionist. What else could you want this spring?! • Love going for posh drinks but can’t bear to leave your fluffy, four-legged friend behind? You need never choose between your beloved pup and a Paloma ever again, thanks to Mayfair bar Smith & Whistle. To mark National Pet Month, the bar has introduced a ‘dogtail’ menu, London’s first permanent drinks list created just for your mutt. Serves include the Poochie Colada, Hound’s Hops, G&T: Ginger Tails, and Bubbly Bow Wow. Not only has the menu been developed by both the bar’s mixology team and David Jackson, a specialist canine nutritionist, but each ‘dogtail’ also comes in four sizes, catering to the stature and appetite of each pooch. Puppy personalisation at its finest. • #caninecocktails #dog #dogs #london #masterofmalt #mayfair #nationalpetmonth #nationalpetmonth2018 #smithandwhistle

A post shared by Master of Malt (@masterofmalt) on

Notícias sobre
