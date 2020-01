Escolhendo a lua de mel

Honeymoons are about connecting and making memories, but dreamy scenarios and out-of-the-box concepts can — and should — give way to practical considerations of budget, distance and activities. (Lars Leetaru/The New York Times) NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY HONEYMOONS-WEED-ART-BSPR-122419 FOR DEC. 23, 2019. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. —