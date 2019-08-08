Assine
Disco Abbey Road, dos Beatles, ganha nova versão com demos inéditas

Álbum foi o último da banda que contou com participação e composição dos quatro membros originais

Por Estadão Conteúdo
access_time 8 ago 2019, 17h27 - Publicado em 8 ago 2019, 17h26
beatles

The Beatles: banda terá disco com nova versão (David Redfern / Staff/Getty Images)

Gravado há 50 anos, o disco Abbey Road, dos Beatles, será relançado no dia 27 de setembro, com novas mixagens em estéreo, 5.1 Surround e Dolby Atmos. O álbum comemorativo também contará com gravações e demos de sessões inéditas.

Abbey Road foi o último álbum da banda que contou com participação e composição dos quatro membros originais: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison e Ringo Starr.

As 17 faixas do novo álbum foram recentemente mixadas pelo produtor Giles Martin e pelo engenheiro de mixagem Sam Okell.

A coletânea sucede as edições de aniversário dos álbuns Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band e The Beatles (‘White Album’), lançados em 2017 e 2018, respectivamente.

Abbey Road Anniversary Edition já está disponível para pré-venda no site http://thebeatles.lnk.to/AbbeyRoad2019.

Existem quatro produtos à venda: Álbum em CD, Vinil triplo, Álbum duplo em CD e LP. Os valores vão de £8.49 (R$ 40) a £78.00 (R$ 371).

Confira as tracklists dos álbuns:

Super deluxe CD

CD 1 [Estéreo]

  • Come Together
  • Something
  • Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
  • Oh! Darling
  • Octopus’s Garden
  • I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
  • Here Comes The Sun
  • Because
  • You Never Give Me Your Money
  • Sun King
  • Mean Mr Mustard
  • Polythene Pam
  • She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
  • Golden Slumbers
  • Carry That Weight
  • The End
  • Her Majesty

CD 2 [Sessões]

  • I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)
  • Goodbye (Home Demo)
  • Something (Studio Demo)
  • The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)
  • Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)
  • Oh! Darling (Take 4)
  • Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)
  • You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)
  • Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)
  • Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1-3 / Medley)
  • Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)
  • Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

CD 3 [Sessões]

  • Come Together (Take 5)
  • The End (Take 3)
  • Come And Get It (Studio Demo)
  • Sun King (Take 20)
  • Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)
  • Polythene Pam (Take 27)
  • She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)
  • Because (Take 1 – Instrumental)
  • The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix – 30 July 1969)
  • (Medley: You Never Give Me Your Money, Sun King, Mean Mr Mustard Her Majesty, Polythene Pam, She Came In Through The Bathroom Window, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, The End)
  • Something (Take 39 – Instrumental – Strings Only)
  • Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 – Instrumental – Strings & Brass Only)

Deluxe 3 LPs Vinil Box Set [Edição limitada]

LP 1 (Estéreo Mix]

  • Come Together
  • Something
  • Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
  • Oh! Darling
  • Octopus’s Garden
  • I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
  • LP One: Lado 2
  • Here Comes The Sun
  • Because
  • You Never Give Me Your Money
  • Sun King
  • Mean Mr Mustard
  • Polythene Pam
  • She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
  • Golden Slumbers
  • Carry That Weight
  • The End
  • Her Majesty

LP 2: Lado 1

  • I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session and Reduction Mix)
  • Goodbye (Home Demo)
  • Something (Studio Demo)
  • The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)
  • Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)

LP 2: Lado 2

  • Oh! Darling (Take 4)
  • Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)
  • You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)
  • Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)
  • Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1-3) / Medley)
  • Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)
  • Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

LP 3: Lado 1

  • Come Together (Take 5)
  • The End (Take 3)
  • Come and Get It (Studio Demo)
  • Sun King (Take 20)
  • Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)
  • Polythene Pam (Take 27)
  • She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)
  • Because (Take 1 Instrumental)

LP 3: Lado 2

  • The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix – 30 July 1969)
  • Something (Take 39 – Instrumental – Strings Only)
  • Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 – Instrumental – Strings & Brass Only)
  • Deluxe 2 CDs

CD 1: 2019 Stereo Mix

CD 2: Sessões

  • Come Together (Take 5)
  • Something (Studio Demo)
  • Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)
  • Oh! Darling (Take 4)
  • Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)
  • I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)
  • Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)
  • Because (Take 1 Instrumental)
  • You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)
  • Sun King (Take 20)
  • Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)
  • Polythene Pam (Take 27)
  • She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)
  • Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1-3 / Medley)
  • The End (Take 3)
  • Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)
  • Standard
