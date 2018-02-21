Assine
ESTILO DE VIDA

Desafiaram paradigmas, diz Will Smith sobre “Pantera Negra”

O ator classificou o que fizeram como "espetacular" e contou que o filme o levou às lágrimas

Por Estadão Conteúdo
access_time 21 fev 2018, 14h50
Will Smith

Will Smith (John Moore/Getty Images)

São Paulo – O ator Will Smith parabenizou os envolvidos no elenco e produção do filme Pantera Negra por meio de uma postagem em seu Instagram. Ele classificou o que fizeram como “espetacular” e contou que o filme o levou às lágrimas.

“Vocês desafiaram, e potencialmente superaram várias falsos paradigmas e crenças de Hollywood. Eu só quero dizer parabéns a vocês. Estou orgulhoso, animado”, analisou Will no vídeo.

I want to share something that Nelson Mandela said to me. . He said, “With the type of fame that you have attained it is important when you encounter your fans that you — Reach Your Hand Out and let them Feel Your Flesh. You have to prove to them that you are REAL — because people can not aspire to anything they do not believe is Real.” . So I say to you, Congratulations! Enjoy this Transcendent Moment. Go into the streets… Touch them… Let them know that you are real! . @chadwickboseman, @michaelbjordan @lupitanyongo @letitiawright @danaigurira @danielkaluuya @im.angelabassett @andyserkis @winstoncduke @sterlingkbrown @rmorrison @therealstanlee @ludwiggoransson @iamruthecarter #blackpanther . With Pure Delight WILL :-)

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Na legenda, Will deixou uma reflexão que Nelson Mandela lhe teria dito quando estava vivo: “Com o tipo de fama que você conquistou, é importante que você, quando encontre seus fãs, estenda sua mão e lhes deixe sentir sua carne. Você tem que provar a eles que você é real – porque as pessoas não podem aspirar nada que eles não acreditem que seja real.”

Em seguida, o ator complementou: “Aproveitem esse momento transcedental. Vão às ruas. Toquem-nos. Deixe que eles saibam que vocês são reais!”

Will designou a homenagem especialmente a Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Andy Serkis, Winston Duke, Sterling Brown, Rachel Morrison, Ludwig Goransson, Ruth Carter, Michael B. Jordan e Stan Lee.

Notícias sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Exame
Exame
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 52,27
Assine
Você S/A
Você S/A
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$20,94
Assine
Veja
Veja
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 77,32
Assine
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$19,04
Assine
Viagem
Viagem
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$20,62
Assine
Você RH
Você RH
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$12,32
Assine