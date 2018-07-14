Conheça os melhores hotéis do mundo em 2018

The 2018 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards are out…(drum roll please)…and Four Seasons Sayan is proud to be recognised the #1 Best Hotel in the World! @travelandleisure highlighted the first class service and "dizzying array of activities" with the new Sokasi cooking school, private river rafting, yoga and rice planting. This is Sayan's second world #1 ranking in T+L's annual awards, and the 3rd win for Four Seasons Resorts Bali with our Jimbaran Bay resort previously voted #1. Thank you to our loyal staff and guests for inspiring us to new heights every day, and to all of those travellers who voted in the awards! Much gratitude and blessings from Bali. 🎊🎉🎇 #fsbydesign #experienceFS #travelleisure

