ESTILO DE VIDA

Conheça os melhores hotéis do mundo em 2018

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, na Indonésia, foi eleito o melhor do mundo, segundo o ranking World’s Best Awards 2018

Por Daniela Barbosa
access_time 14 jul 2018, 08h55
Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

 (Four Seasons/Divulgação)

São Paulo – A revista Travel + Leisure, especialista em viagens, divulgou nesta semana o ranking World’s Best Awards 2018, que classifica os 100 melhores hotéis do mundo todos os anos.

O levantamento é feito a partir das avaliações de viajantes, que compartilham suas experiências e impressões dos hotéis que compõem a lista. Instalações, localização, serviço, preço e até a gastronomia são alguns dos quesitos avaliados e pontuados pelos turistas.

Neste ano, o Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, na Indonésia, foi eleito o melhor do mundo. É a segunda vez que o hotel aparece na primeira posição do ranking – a primeira foi em 2005.

Localizado no meio da floresta tropical de Ubud, o Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan oferece aos hóspedes quartos com piscinas privativas, além de espaços reservados exclusivamente para meditação e yoga e uma piscina com borda infinita 360 graus.

A seguir, confira a lista dos 20 primeiros classificados no ranking World’s Best Awards 2018, da Travel + Leisure:

1. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, na Indonésia

Nota: 98,22

The 2018 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards are out…(drum roll please)…and Four Seasons Sayan is proud to be recognised the #1 Best Hotel in the World! @travelandleisure highlighted the first class service and "dizzying array of activities" with the new Sokasi cooking school, private river rafting, yoga and rice planting. This is Sayan's second world #1 ranking in T+L's annual awards, and the 3rd win for Four Seasons Resorts Bali with our Jimbaran Bay resort previously voted #1. Thank you to our loyal staff and guests for inspiring us to new heights every day, and to all of those travellers who voted in the awards! Much gratitude and blessings from Bali. 🎊🎉🎇 #fsbydesign #experienceFS #travelleisure

A post shared by Four Seasons Resorts Bali (@fsbali) on

2. Ballyfin, na Irlanda

Nota: 98

3. Frangipani Beach Resort, em Anguilla

Nota: 97,88

4. (Empate) Inkaterra La Casona, no Peru

Nota: 97,87

Good night Cusco. #inkaterrahotels #onlyinsouthamerica

A post shared by Adam Pearson (@adamfoodstyle) on

4. (Empate) Inverlochy Castle Hotel, na Escócia

Nota: 97,87

6. The Mulia, na Indonésia

Nota: 97,81

7. Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa, no Chile

Nota: 97,38

8. Temple House, na China

Nota: 97,26

9. Nihi Sumba Island, na Indonésia

Nota: 97,06

10. Nayara Springs, na Costa Rica

Nota: 97,04

11. Oberoi Amarvilas, na Índia

Nota: 97,02

#Repost @thewanderlustmind with @get_repost ・・・ The grand entrance to the heaven of architecture 🙌 at @oberoiamarvilas . . . . Just 600m from the Taj Mahal, The Oberoi Amarvilas Agra boosts ultra luxurious 5-star accomodation with some splendid serene views . . . 📍 Hotel – The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra 🇮🇳 . . 📄 Overall Experience – 4.8/5 . . . #Tips – . ✴ Rooms with private balcony would make your stay more fascinating. You can enjoy the early mornings and evenings there by having a nice cup of tea or a glass of wine . ✴ Enjoy the rythmic classical dance organised at the poolside every evening . ✴ Travel to the Taj Mahal in the private golf buggies of the hotel property . ✴ Unwind yourself by a Oberoi Signature Cocktail at the only bar in the world with a view of Taj Mahal . . . 📸 @thewanderlustmind #thewanderlustmind . . . #oberoiamarvilas #oberoihotels #agra #india #travelwithoberoi #luxury #hotel #resort #incredible #heritage #magnificient #travelluxury

A post shared by The Oberoi Amarvilas,Agra (@oberoiamarvilas) on

12. Amandari, na Indonésia

Nota: 96,96

Privacy and luxury in each detail with understatement. #Amandari #Aman30 #Bali

A post shared by Amandari (@amandari_resort) on

13. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, nas Maldivas

Nota: 96,95

14. (Empate) Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba, no Peru

Nota: 96,84

Hidden away at Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica. Image courtesy of @alexandre_rios_photography

A post shared by INKATERRA (@inkaterrahotels) on

14. (Empate) Six Senses Douro Valley, em Portugal

Nota: 96,84

16. Eolo – Patagonia’s Spirit, na Argentina

Nota: 96,71

☃️❄️Winter time ❄️☃️

A post shared by EOLO – Patagonia's Spirit (@eolo_patagonia) on

17. Oberoi Rajvilas, na Índia

Nota: 96,69

18. Gibb’s Farm, na Tanzânia

Nota: 96,62

19. La Residence, na África do Sul

Nota: 96,57

The lush, mountainous backdrop as seen from our main courtyard. __________ Bastille Day, fast approaching on the 14th of July, is the perfect weekend retreat, and we look forward to welcoming guests into the beautiful Franschhoek Valley we’re lucky enough to call home. ___________ For reservations please contact reservations@trp.travel or +27 (0)21 671 5502 ___________ #laresidence #theroyalportfolio #TRPLife #franschhoek #southafrica #southafricaza #meetsouthafrica #wowsouthafrica #cityofcapetown #travel #travelgram #luxurytravel #coolhunting #luxuryhotel #beautifulplaces #beautifulhotels #beautifuldestinations #wonderful_places #instatravel #viagem #viajar #reisen #travelandleisure #tlpicks #uniquehotels #paradise #perfectplace #travelphotography @laresidencesa @theroyalportfolio

A post shared by La ResidenceSA (@laresidencesa) on

20. (Empate) Viceroy Riviera Maya, no México

Nota: 96,44

Perfect Sunday at @ViceroyRivieraMaya #luxurytravel #remembertolive

A post shared by Viceroy Riviera Maya (@viceroyrivieramaya) on

20. (Empate) La Réserve—Hôtel & Spa, na França

Nota: 96,44

