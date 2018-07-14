Conheça os melhores hotéis do mundo em 2018

São Paulo – A revista Travel + Leisure, especialista em viagens, divulgou nesta semana o ranking World’s Best Awards 2018, que classifica os 100 melhores hotéis do mundo todos os anos.
O levantamento é feito a partir das avaliações de viajantes, que compartilham suas experiências e impressões dos hotéis que compõem a lista. Instalações, localização, serviço, preço e até a gastronomia são alguns dos quesitos avaliados e pontuados pelos turistas.
Neste ano, o Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, na Indonésia, foi eleito o melhor do mundo. É a segunda vez que o hotel aparece na primeira posição do ranking – a primeira foi em 2005.
Localizado no meio da floresta tropical de Ubud, o Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan oferece aos hóspedes quartos com piscinas privativas, além de espaços reservados exclusivamente para meditação e yoga e uma piscina com borda infinita 360 graus.
A seguir, confira a lista dos 20 primeiros classificados no ranking World’s Best Awards 2018, da Travel + Leisure:
1. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, na Indonésia
Nota: 98,22
2. Ballyfin, na Irlanda
Nota: 98
3. Frangipani Beach Resort, em Anguilla
Nota: 97,88
4. (Empate) Inkaterra La Casona, no Peru
Nota: 97,87
4. (Empate) Inverlochy Castle Hotel, na Escócia
Nota: 97,87
6. The Mulia, na Indonésia
Nota: 97,81
7. Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa, no Chile
Nota: 97,38
8. Temple House, na China
Nota: 97,26
9. Nihi Sumba Island, na Indonésia
Nota: 97,06
10. Nayara Springs, na Costa Rica
Nota: 97,04
11. Oberoi Amarvilas, na Índia
Nota: 97,02
12. Amandari, na Indonésia
Nota: 96,96
13. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, nas Maldivas
Nota: 96,95
14. (Empate) Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba, no Peru
Nota: 96,84
14. (Empate) Six Senses Douro Valley, em Portugal
Nota: 96,84
16. Eolo – Patagonia’s Spirit, na Argentina
Nota: 96,71
17. Oberoi Rajvilas, na Índia
Nota: 96,69
18. Gibb’s Farm, na Tanzânia
Nota: 96,62
19. La Residence, na África do Sul
Nota: 96,57
20. (Empate) Viceroy Riviera Maya, no México
Nota: 96,44
20. (Empate) La Réserve—Hôtel & Spa, na França
Nota: 96,44