Assine
VIDA E ARTE

Confira as principais indicações ao Grammy 2020, neste domingo

A rapper Lizzo lidera com oito indicações, seguida pela cantora Billie Eilish e pelo rapper Lil Nas X, com seis indicações cada.

Por AFP
access_time 24 jan 2020, 12h30
Taylor Swift no VMA 2019

Taylor Swift: cantora concorre pela música Lover (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Veja as indicações nas principais categorias para o 62º Grammy Awards, que será concedido no domingo (26), em Los Angeles.

A rapper Lizzo lidera com oito indicações, seguida pela cantora Billie Eilish e pelo rapper Lil Nas X, com seis indicações cada.

Álbum do ano

Bon Iver, “i, i”
Lana Del Rey, “Norman Fucking Rockwell!”
Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
H.E.R., “I Used To Know Her”
Lil Nas X, “7”
Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)”
Vampire Weekend, “Father Of The Bride”

Gravação do ano

Bon Iver, “Hey, Ma”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Música do ano

Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey e Lori McKenna, “Always Remember Us This Way”
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “Bad Guy”
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth e Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”
H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris e Rodney Jerkins, “Hard Place”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”
Lana Del Rey e Jack Antonoff, “Norman Fucking Rockwell!”
Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn e Sam Roman, “Someone You Loved”
Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic e Jesse Saint John, “Truth Hurts”

Revelação

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola

Melhor clipe

The Chemical Brothers, “We’ve Got to Try”
Gary Clark Jr, “This Land”
FKA twigs, “Cellophane”
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Tove Lo, “Glad He’s Gone”

 

Veja também

 

Melhor álbum rap

 

Dreamville, “Revenge Of The Dreamers III”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
21 Savage, “I Am > I Was”
Tyler, The Creator, “Igor”
YBN Cordae, “The Lost Boy”

Melhor álbum rock

Bring Me The Horizon, “Amo”
Cage The Elephant, “Social Cues”
The Cranberries, “In The End”
I Prevail, “Trauma”
Rival Sons, “Feral Roots”

Melhor álbum pop

Beyonce, “The Lion King: The Gift”
Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
Ed Sheeran, “No. 6 Collaborations Project”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Big Thief, “U.F.O.F.”
James Blake, “Assume Form”
Bon Iver, “i, i”
Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride”
Thom Yorke, “Anima”

Notícias sobre
AssineAbril.com
Exame
Exame
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine
Você S/A
Você S/A
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine
Veja
Veja
A partir de  R$ 9,90/mês 
Assine
Claudia
Claudia
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine
Você RH
Você RH
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine