Chernobyl e The Crown lideram as séries indicadas ao Globo de Ouro

Los Angeles — As séries “Chernobyl”, “The Crown” e “Unbelievable” lideram as indicações para a próxima edição do Globo de Ouro, com quatro cada, informou a Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood (HFPA, na sigla em inglês) nesta segunda-feira.

Também se destacam, com três indicações cada, “Barry”, “Big Little Lies”, “Fleabag”, “O Método Kominsky”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Morning Show” e “Succession”.

Com 17 indicações, a Netflix é a plataforma digital ou canal de televisão com mais candidaturas, superando por pouco a “HBO”, com 15. Além disso, a Netflix foi a distribuidora de cinema mais indicada nesta edição, com 17 candidaturas, sobrando em relação às rivais. A Sony Pictures Releasing foi a segunda colocada, com oito.

A estatueta de melhor série dramática será decidida entre “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Morning Show” e “Succession”. Já o prêmio de melhor série de comédia ou musical ficará entre “Barry”, “Fleabag”, “O Método Kominsky”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” e “The Politician”.

O Globo de Oro de melhor minissérie ou filme para televisão irá para “Chernobyl”, “Catch-22”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Loudest Voice” ou “Unbelievable”.

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) e Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) disputarão o prêmio de melhor atriz em série dramática.

A categoria masculina terá a disputa de Brian Cox (“Succession”), Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), Tobias Menzes (“The Crown”) e Billy Porter (“Pose”).

Já nas comédias e séries musicais, Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming God in Central Florida”), Natasha Lyonne (“Boneca Russa”) e Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) foram indicadas na categoria de melhor atriz.

Michael Douglas (“O Método Kominsky”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Ben Platt (“The Politician”), Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”) e Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) estão na briga pela estatueta de melhor ator.

A 77ª edição do Globo de Ouro será realizada no dia 5 de janeiro, no hotel Beverly Hilton, em Los Angeles, e terá Ricky Gervais como mestre de cerimônias.

Confira a lista de indicados nas categorias de televisão

Melhor série dramática

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

O Método Kominsky

Barry

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Melhor minissérie ou filme para televisão

Chernobyl

Catch-22

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Melhor atriz de série dramática

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Melhor ator de série dramática

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Melhor atriz de serie de comédia ou musical

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming God in Central Florida”)

Nathasha Lyonne (“Boneca Russa”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Melhor ator de série de comédia ou musical.

Michael Douglas (“O Método Kominsky”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Melhor atriz de minissérie ou filme para televisão

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Melhor ator de minissérie ou filme para televisão

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”).

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Melhor ator coadjuvante