Chernobyl e The Crown lideram as séries indicadas ao Globo de Ouro

Séries receberam quatro indicações cada, ao lado de Unbelievable

Por EFE
access_time 9 dez 2019, 13h30 - Publicado em 9 dez 2019, 13h23
The crown

The Crown: terceira temporada série estreou em novembro na Netflix (Netflix/Divulgação)

Los Angeles — As séries “Chernobyl”, “The Crown” e “Unbelievable” lideram as indicações para a próxima edição do Globo de Ouro, com quatro cada, informou a Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood (HFPA, na sigla em inglês) nesta segunda-feira.

Também se destacam, com três indicações cada, “Barry”, “Big Little Lies”, “Fleabag”, “O Método Kominsky”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Morning Show” e “Succession”.

Com 17 indicações, a Netflix é a plataforma digital ou canal de televisão com mais candidaturas, superando por pouco a “HBO”, com 15. Além disso, a Netflix foi a distribuidora de cinema mais indicada nesta edição, com 17 candidaturas, sobrando em relação às rivais. A Sony Pictures Releasing foi a segunda colocada, com oito.

A estatueta de melhor série dramática será decidida entre “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Morning Show” e “Succession”. Já o prêmio de melhor série de comédia ou musical ficará entre “Barry”, “Fleabag”, “O Método Kominsky”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” e “The Politician”.

O Globo de Oro de melhor minissérie ou filme para televisão irá para “Chernobyl”, “Catch-22”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Loudest Voice” ou “Unbelievable”.

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) e Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) disputarão o prêmio de melhor atriz em série dramática.

A categoria masculina terá a disputa de Brian Cox (“Succession”), Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), Tobias Menzes (“The Crown”) e Billy Porter (“Pose”).

Já nas comédias e séries musicais, Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming God in Central Florida”), Natasha Lyonne (“Boneca Russa”) e Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) foram indicadas na categoria de melhor atriz.

Michael Douglas (“O Método Kominsky”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Ben Platt (“The Politician”), Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”) e Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) estão na briga pela estatueta de melhor ator.

A 77ª edição do Globo de Ouro será realizada no dia 5 de janeiro, no hotel Beverly Hilton, em Los Angeles, e terá Ricky Gervais como mestre de cerimônias.

Confira a lista de indicados nas categorias de televisão

Melhor série dramática

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

  • O Método Kominsky
  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The Politician

Melhor minissérie ou filme para televisão

  • Chernobyl
  • Catch-22
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

Melhor atriz de série dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
  • Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Melhor ator de série dramática

  • Brian Cox (“Succession”)
  • Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)
  • Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)
  • Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
  • Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Melhor atriz de serie de comédia ou musical

  • Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
  • Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming God in Central Florida”)
  • Nathasha Lyonne (“Boneca Russa”)
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Melhor ator de série de comédia ou musical.

  • Michael Douglas (“O Método Kominsky”)
  • Bill Hader (“Barry”)
  • Ben Platt (“The Politician”)
  • Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)
  • Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Melhor atriz de minissérie ou filme para televisão

  • Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)
  • Joey King (“The Act”)
  • Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)
  • Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)
  • Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Melhor ator de minissérie ou filme para televisão

  • Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)
  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)
  • Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)
  • Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”).
  • Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

  • Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown)
  • Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
  • Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
  • Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

  • Alan Arkin (“O Método Kominsky”).
  • Kieran Culkin (“Succession”).
  • Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”).
  • Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”).
  • Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
