Chernobyl e The Crown lideram as séries indicadas ao Globo de Ouro

Los Angeles — As séries “Chernobyl”, “The Crown” e “Unbelievable” lideram as indicações para a próxima edição do Globo de Ouro, com quatro cada, informou a Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood (HFPA, na sigla em inglês) nesta segunda-feira.
Também se destacam, com três indicações cada, “Barry”, “Big Little Lies”, “Fleabag”, “O Método Kominsky”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Morning Show” e “Succession”.
Com 17 indicações, a Netflix é a plataforma digital ou canal de televisão com mais candidaturas, superando por pouco a “HBO”, com 15. Além disso, a Netflix foi a distribuidora de cinema mais indicada nesta edição, com 17 candidaturas, sobrando em relação às rivais. A Sony Pictures Releasing foi a segunda colocada, com oito.
A estatueta de melhor série dramática será decidida entre “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Morning Show” e “Succession”. Já o prêmio de melhor série de comédia ou musical ficará entre “Barry”, “Fleabag”, “O Método Kominsky”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” e “The Politician”.
O Globo de Oro de melhor minissérie ou filme para televisão irá para “Chernobyl”, “Catch-22”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Loudest Voice” ou “Unbelievable”.
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) e Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) disputarão o prêmio de melhor atriz em série dramática.
A categoria masculina terá a disputa de Brian Cox (“Succession”), Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), Tobias Menzes (“The Crown”) e Billy Porter (“Pose”).
Já nas comédias e séries musicais, Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming God in Central Florida”), Natasha Lyonne (“Boneca Russa”) e Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) foram indicadas na categoria de melhor atriz.
Michael Douglas (“O Método Kominsky”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Ben Platt (“The Politician”), Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”) e Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) estão na briga pela estatueta de melhor ator.
A 77ª edição do Globo de Ouro será realizada no dia 5 de janeiro, no hotel Beverly Hilton, em Los Angeles, e terá Ricky Gervais como mestre de cerimônias.
Confira a lista de indicados nas categorias de televisão
Melhor série dramática
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Melhor série de comédia ou musical
- O Método Kominsky
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Melhor minissérie ou filme para televisão
- Chernobyl
- Catch-22
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Melhor atriz de série dramática
- Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
- Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Melhor ator de série dramática
- Brian Cox (“Succession”)
- Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)
- Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)
- Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
- Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Melhor atriz de serie de comédia ou musical
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
- Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming God in Central Florida”)
- Nathasha Lyonne (“Boneca Russa”)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)
Melhor ator de série de comédia ou musical.
- Michael Douglas (“O Método Kominsky”)
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Ben Platt (“The Politician”)
- Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)
- Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
Melhor atriz de minissérie ou filme para televisão
- Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)
- Joey King (“The Act”)
- Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)
- Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)
- Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Melhor ator de minissérie ou filme para televisão
- Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)
- Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)
- Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”).
- Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown)
- Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
- Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
- Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Alan Arkin (“O Método Kominsky”).
- Kieran Culkin (“Succession”).
- Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”).
- Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”).
- Henry Winkler (“Barry”)