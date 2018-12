Chanel tem primeiro modelo negro em desfile após 109 anos

View this post on Instagram

⚱️Chanel Métiers d’Art Show⚱️ Blessed to walk for @chanelofficial at the @metmuseum. This is a moment I’ll never forget. Being able to see all the art inside the museum and work with this amazing team felt unreal. To be the first black male model to walk a Chanel show… WHAT!? I’m still in disbelief. So thankful for @karllagerfeld @carolinelebar @aurelieduclos @carineroitfeld @netta_frankel @imgmodels and everyone that has manifested this moment. We made history 🕯