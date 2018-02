10 perfis do Instagram para quem é louco por decoração

Currently screen grabbing obsessively over @studiohearhear's space just outside Amsterdam. It was created by Rena, talented ceramicist and fellow plant hoarder, who we met at @wildernisamsterdam last summer. This is #workplacegoals epitomised 🙌

A post shared by Ro Co — London (@houseofplants) on Jan 23, 2018 at 9:07am PST