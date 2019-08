Trump diz que Fed deveria cortar juros de forma mais rápida

Washington — O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, disse nesta quarta-feira que o Federal Reserve deve cortar os juros de forma “mais rápida e maior” para que os EUA consigam competir com outros países.

….proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much (and that I was right!). They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW. Yield curve is at too wide a margin, and no inflation! Incompetence is a…..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019