O novo capitalismo se parece muito com o antigo capitalismo

Business Roundtable announces the release of a new Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation signed by 181 CEOs who commit to leading their companies for the benefit of all stakeholders – customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders. https://t.co/ZWMRTDZRqA. pic.twitter.com/8Kd4IVFjva

— Business Roundtable (@BizRoundtable) August 19, 2019