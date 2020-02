Pesquisadores conseguem, pela 1ª vez, deixar órgãos humanos transparentes

We are very excited to share our SHANEL method making the intact human organs transparent, just published at Cell. https://t.co/XtQcaO19M7 by @shan_heather et al.

See short tweetorial for details: #clearing #imaging #3D #deeplearning #AI @CellCellPress pic.twitter.com/1QzDMWs4yC

— Ali Erturk (@erturklab) February 13, 2020