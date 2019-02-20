Perdeu? Veja 10 fotos da maior e mais brilhante Superlua de 2019

3/10 Superlua ilumina cidade de Atenas, na Grécia, na noite de 19 de fevereiro. (Giorgos Georgiou/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

The Super Moon rises in Athens, Greece on February 19, 2019. A full moon rises in the night sky known as a Snow Moon and the celestial body appears big and bright in the sky. Astronomers believe this Super Moon will be the biggest and brightest to be seen this year. Februarys Moon is known as the Snow Moon as it was a time when there would be the most snow on the ground in some parts of the United States. (Photo by Giorgos Georgiou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)