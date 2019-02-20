Perdeu? Veja 10 fotos da maior e mais brilhante Superlua de 2019

São Paulo – A noite da última terça-feira (19) foi marcada pela maior e mais brilhante Superlua de 2019. A fase de lua cheia coincidiu com a proximidade do perigeu, como é chamado quando o satélite natural está no ponto mais perto da Terra dentro de sua órbita, o que deixou o tamanho do astro acima do normal.
O fenômeno pode ser observado a olho nu, bem como fotografado com equipamento profissional – ou com celulares, se você seguiu essas dicas.
A Superlua esteve visível em diversos pontos do planeta e diversos fotógrafos tiveram a oportunidade de registrar o acontecimento. Segundo a Nasa, agência espacial americana, ela ainda poderá ser vista em alguns pontos do planeta.
Se você perdeu, confira a seguir as 10 melhores fotos do fenômeno astronômico pelo mundo.
1. Supermoon in Moscow
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 19: The Supermoon is seen behind the silhouette of Russias coat-of-arms double-headed eagle at the State Historical Museum Manezhnaya Square, in Moscow, Russia on February 19, 2019. The supermoon is a full moon that almost coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual visible size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
2. A view of the Super moon over Greater Jakarta, Indonesia.
EAST JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA - 2019/02/19: A view of the Super moon over Greater Jakarta, Indonesia. February's full moon will be the biggest and brightest Super Moon of the year. Super Moon is a term used with a full moon that occurs when the Moon is at or near its closest approach to Earth. On February 19, the Moon will be just 221,681 miles from Earth, or about 17,000 miles closer than average. (Photo by Risa Krisadhi / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
3. Super Snow Moon In Athens
The Super Moon rises in Athens, Greece on February 19, 2019. A full moon rises in the night sky known as a Snow Moon and the celestial body appears big and bright in the sky. Astronomers believe this Super Moon will be the biggest and brightest to be seen this year. Februarys Moon is known as the Snow Moon as it was a time when there would be the most snow on the ground in some parts of the United States. (Photo by Giorgos Georgiou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
4. A super snow moon, also called full hunger moon, rises above central London on 19 February, 2019. The February supermoon is the biggest and brightest in 2019 as it's orbit is at its closest distance from the Earth at around 356,800 km. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
5. A view of the Super moon early in the morning with some
CENTER OF NIJMEGEN, NIJMEGEN, GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS - 2019/02/20: A view of the Super moon early in the morning with some clouds covering it. This Super Moon makes its appearance not long after the last one, which occurred on January 21. This Februarys Super Moons center will be 356.846 kilometers from the Earths. A Super Moon can be seen in the Netherlands three to four times a year. (Photo by Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
6. 19 February 2019, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: A passenger plane is landing at Frankfurt Airport, while the full moon is rising in the background. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)
7. A blood full moon rises above in Nakhon Sawan province,
NAKHON SAWAN, THAILAND - 2019/02/19: A blood full moon rises above in Nakhon Sawan province, north of Bangkok. (Photo by Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
8. Supermoon in Brussels
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 20: A plane flies as the Supermoon is seen in Brussels, Belgium on February 20, 2019. The Supermoon is a full moon that almost coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual visible size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
9. Supermoon In Italy
A picture shows a "Supermoon" 2019's biggest and brightest, seen from Turin, north-west of Italy, on February 19 2019. The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to earth. (Photo by Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
10. SAMSUN, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 19: Supermoon is seen over the sea in Turkey's Samsun on February 19, 2019. A supermoon is a full moon that almost coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual visible size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. (Photo by Veysel Altun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
SAMSUN, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 19: Supermoon is seen over the sea in Turkey's Samsun on February 19, 2019. A supermoon is a full moon that almost coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual visible size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. (Photo by Veysel Altun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)