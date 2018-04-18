Você sabe de quais filmes são estas frases inspiradoras em inglês?

Algumas falas de filmes de sucesso do cinema americano são ótimas para refletir sobre o capitalismo, carreira e sonhos. Veja se consegue identificar o filme, e aproveite para ampliar seu vocabulário em inglês.
1.
Vocabulary:
Gotta
contração:
have got to Ex: You gotta be careful
have got a Ex: You gotta visa.
Wanna
contração:
want to Ex: I wanna go
want a Ex: I wanna guittar
2.
Vocabulary:
commodity
A raw material or primary agricultural product that can be bought and sold, such as copper or coffee. A useful or valuable thing, such as water or time. Ex: Water is a precious commodity.
3.
Vocabulary:
to die
to stop living, to become extinct, to be forgotten
(dies, died, dying)
4.
Vocabulary:
mice
plural of mouse
fell
past simple of fall
to give up
to stop trying to do something before you have finished, usually because it is too difficult. (desistir)
to drown
to (cause to) die by being unable to breathe underwater: (afogar-se)
to struggle
to experience difficulty and make a very great effort in order to do something (lutar por algo)
eventually
in the end, especially after a long time or a lot of effort, problems, etc (no final)
to churn
to mix milk until it becomes butter; to move something, especially a liquid, with great force
to crawl
to move slowly or with difficulty, especially with your body stretched out along the ground or on hands and knees:
5.
Vocabulary:
to push
to use physical pressure or force, especially with your hands, in order to move something into a different position, usually one that is further away from you (empurrar)
Movie: Two For The Money (Tudo por Dinheiro)
Answers:
- Movie:The Pursuit of Happiness (À Procura da Felicidade)
- Movie:Wall Street
- Movie:Moneyball (O Homem que Mudou o Jogo)
- Movie: Catch Me If You Can (Prenda – me se For Capaz)
- Movie: Two For The Money (Tudo por Dinheiro)
