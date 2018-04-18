Assine
CARREIRA - VOCÊ S/A

Você sabe de quais filmes são estas frases inspiradoras em inglês?

Só para cinéfilos? Amplie seu vocabulário com falas de cinco filmes famosos

Por Rosangela Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas
access_time 18 abr 2018, 12h00
diretor;cinema

diretor;cinema (iStock/Thinkstock)

Algumas falas de filmes de sucesso do cinema americano são ótimas para refletir sobre o capitalismo, carreira e sonhos.  Veja se consegue identificar o filme, e aproveite para ampliar seu vocabulário em inglês.

1.

“Hey. Don’t ever let somebody tell you… You can’t do something. Not even me. Alright? You got a dream… You gotta protect it. People can’t do something  themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want something, go get it. Period.”

 

 

Vocabulary:

Gotta  

contração:

have got to Ex: You gotta be careful

have got a  Ex: You gotta visa.

Wanna

contração:

want to   Ex: I wanna go

want a   Ex: I wanna guittar

2.

“The most valuable commodity I know of is information”

 

 

Vocabulary:

commodity

A raw material or primary agricultural product that can be bought and sold, such as copper or coffee.   A useful or valuable thing, such as water or time. Ex: Water is a precious commodity.

 

3.

“Adapt or Die”

 

Vocabulary:

to die   

to stop living, to become extinct, to be forgotten

(dies, died, dying)

 

4.

“Two little mice fell in a bucket of cream. The first mouse quickly gave up and drowned. The second mouse, wouldn’t quit. He struggled so hard that eventually he churned that cream into butter and crawled out. Gentlemen, as of this moment, I am that second mouse.”

 

Vocabulary:

mice

plural of mouse

fell

past simple of fall

to give up

to stop trying to do something before you have finished, usually because it is too difficult. (desistir)

to drown

to (cause to) die by being unable to breathe underwater:  (afogar-se)

to struggle

to experience difficulty and make a very great effort in order to do something (lutar por algo)

eventually

in the end, especially after a long time or a lot of effort, problems, etc (no final)

to churn

to mix milk until it becomes butter; to move something, especially a liquid, with great force

to crawl

to move slowly or with difficulty, especially with your body stretched out along the ground or on hands and knees:

 

5.

“There’s no such thing as too far. You understand? You push everything as far as you can. You push and you push and you push until it starts pushing back. And then you push some goddamn more.”

 

Vocabulary:

to push

to use physical pressure or force, especially with your hands, in order to move something into a different position, usually one that is further away from you (empurrar)

Movie:  Two For The Money   (Tudo por Dinheiro)

………………………………………………………..

Answers:

  1. Movie:The Pursuit of  Happiness   (À Procura da Felicidade)
  2. Movie:Wall Street
  3. Movie:Moneyball  (O Homem que Mudou o Jogo)
  4. Movie: Catch Me If You Can  (Prenda – me se For Capaz)
  5. Movie: Two For The Money   (Tudo por Dinheiro)

 

SOURCE:

br.pinterest.com

mycomeup.com

businessinsider.com

oxforddictionaries.com

Veja também

 

Notícias sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair /  Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair /  Alterar )

w
Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Você S/A
Você S/A
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$20,94
Assine
Exame
Exame
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 58,08
Assine
Veja
Veja
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 77,32
Assine
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$19,04
Assine
Viagem e Turismo
Viagem e Turismo
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$20,62
Assine
Você RH
Você RH
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$12,32
Assine