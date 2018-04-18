Você sabe de quais filmes são estas frases inspiradoras em inglês?

Algumas falas de filmes de sucesso do cinema americano são ótimas para refletir sobre o capitalismo, carreira e sonhos. Veja se consegue identificar o filme, e aproveite para ampliar seu vocabulário em inglês.

1.

“Hey. Don’t ever let somebody tell you… You can’t do something. Not even me. Alright? You got a dream… You gotta protect it. People can’t do something themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want something, go get it. Period.”

Vocabulary:

Gotta

contração:

have got to Ex: You gotta be careful

have got a Ex: You gotta visa.

Wanna

contração:

want to Ex: I wanna go

want a Ex: I wanna guittar

2.

“The most valuable commodity I know of is information”

Vocabulary:

commodity

A raw material or primary agricultural product that can be bought and sold, such as copper or coffee. A useful or valuable thing, such as water or time. Ex: Water is a precious commodity.

3.

“Adapt or Die”

Vocabulary:

to die

to stop living, to become extinct, to be forgotten

(dies, died, dying)

4.

“Two little mice fell in a bucket of cream. The first mouse quickly gave up and drowned. The second mouse, wouldn’t quit. He struggled so hard that eventually he churned that cream into butter and crawled out. Gentlemen, as of this moment, I am that second mouse.”

Vocabulary:

mice

plural of mouse

fell

past simple of fall

to give up

to stop trying to do something before you have finished, usually because it is too difficult. (desistir)

to drown

to (cause to) die by being unable to breathe underwater: (afogar-se)

to struggle

to experience difficulty and make a very great effort in order to do something (lutar por algo)

eventually

in the end, especially after a long time or a lot of effort, problems, etc (no final)

to churn

to mix milk until it becomes butter; to move something, especially a liquid, with great force

to crawl

to move slowly or with difficulty, especially with your body stretched out along the ground or on hands and knees:

5.

“There’s no such thing as too far. You understand? You push everything as far as you can. You push and you push and you push until it starts pushing back. And then you push some goddamn more.”

Vocabulary:

to push

to use physical pressure or force, especially with your hands, in order to move something into a different position, usually one that is further away from you (empurrar)

Movie: Two For The Money (Tudo por Dinheiro)

Answers:

Movie:The Pursuit of Happiness (À Procura da Felicidade) Movie:Wall Street Movie:Moneyball (O Homem que Mudou o Jogo) Movie: Catch Me If You Can (Prenda – me se For Capaz) Movie: Two For The Money (Tudo por Dinheiro)

