Você sabe como estabelecer metas SMART? Professor de inglês ensina

Quero fazer uma pergunta meio chatinha: você ainda se lembra onde está a sua lista de resoluções para 2019?

Calma, se você colocou no fundo da gaveta ou anotou no celular e já perdeu a nota, não tem problema. É muito comum as pessoas não conseguirem realizar as próprias resoluções de ano novo (a maioria delas são abandonadas logo nos primeiros meses), e aí, quando chega dezembro, vem um sentimento de culpa e frustração por não termos alcançado o que desejamos para nós mesmos.

Acontece que muitas dessas resoluções são abandonadas simplesmente porque são mal escritas. Pois é! Simplesmente dizer “quero estudar inglês com mais frequência” ou “quero emagrecer” não é o suficiente, porque ainda não é uma meta, é simplesmente um desejo. E, além disso, com frequência não sabemos quais são os passos necessários para alcançar o que definimos.

Então, para garantir que suas metas serão alcançadas em 2020, é muito importante que elas sejam inteligentes, ou seja, SMART. O conceito das metas SMART foi criado em 1981 por um executivo de planejamento, mas ele pode ser aplicado em todas as áreas da nossa vida. SMART é um acrônimo que significa:

S – Specific

M – Measurable

A – Achievable

R – Relevant

T – Time-bound

Vamos fazer um exercício? Leia o texto a seguir e tente descobrir qual letra cada parágrafo está descrevendo. O texto tem um foco em negócios, mas ele também vai ajudar você a definir metas melhores para serem alcançadas em 2020.

1. ___

This focuses on how important a goal is to you and what you can do to make it attainable and may require developing new skills and changing attitudes. The goal is meant to inspire motivation, not discouragement. Think about how to accomplish the goal and if you have the tools/skills needed. If you don’t currently possess those tools/skills, consider what it would take to attain them.

2. ___

What metrics are you going to use to determine if you meet the goal? This makes a goal more tangible because it provides a way to check your progress. If it’s a project that’s going to take a few months to complete, then set some milestones by considering specific tasks to accomplish.

3. ___

Anyone can set goals, but if it lacks realistic timing, chances are you’re not going to succeed. Providing a target date for deliverables is imperative. Ask specific questions about the goal deadline and what can be accomplished within that time period. If the goal will take three months to complete, it’s useful to define what should be achieved half-way through the process. Providing time constraints also creates a sense of urgency.

4. ___

When setting a goal, be specific about what you want to accomplish. Think about this as the mission statement for your goal. This isn’t a detailed list of how you’re going to meet a goal, but it should include an answer to the popular ‘w’ questions: who, what, when, where, which and why.

5. ___

It is about focusing on something that makes sense with the broader business goals. For example, if the goal is to launch a new product, it should be something that’s in alignment with the overall business objectives. Your team may be able to launch a new consumer product, but if your company is a B2B that is not expanding into the consumer market, then the goal wouldn’t be relevant.

Answer Key

1. Achievable

2. Measurable

3. Time-bound

4. Specific

5. Relevant

Source: https://www.smartsheet.com/blog/essential-guide-writing-smart-goals

Michel Rosas é professor de inglês e gerente de marketing na Companhia de Idiomas.