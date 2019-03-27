Você é ou será um lifelong learner? Entenda a expressão em inglês

O aprendizado constante envolve melhorar e adquirir competências novas, tanto as técnicas (hard skills) quanto as comportamentais (soft skills).

A tecnologia cria novos aprendizados constantemente, tornando outros totalmente obsoletos. Surgiu, então, a expressão Lifelong Learners, que são profissionais que reconhecem a importância e a alegria do crescimento. Por isso, eles nunca param de estudar e adquirir novas competências.

Leia este texto em inglês, escolhendo as alternativas corretas para preenchê-lo e depois reflita sobre o tema, respondendo às perguntas:

Lifelong Learners

1. read on a daily basis

Whatever problem or dilemma you ( ) currently ( ) actually face, there’s definitely at least one decent book that discusses it and presents a variety of solutions. ( ) Reading ( ) To read is a great way to open up new horizons, train your brain and revolutionize your life. Lifelong learners love ( ) to get lose ( )to get lost in books and do it regularly.

2. attend several courses

Whether it’s online or offline, there are countless courses you can participate in without spending a dime ( ) on ( ) with it. These are great opportunities to connect with clever and like-minded people and learn ( ) with ( ) from them.

3. seek opportunities to grow

Instead of spending your free time ( ) laying ( ) lying on the couch and watching TV, you prefer doing something creative and practical. You know every wasted minute is gone forever.

Lifelong learners stay up-to-date with growth opportunities in their areas and take part in them frequently.

4. take care of their bodies

A clever mind combined with a body in a great condition is the best ( ) liability ( ) asset you can have. ( ) Leading ( ) Leaving a sedentary lifestyle harms both your physical and mental sphere. Lifelong learners know the body is their temple.

5. have diverse passions

Steve Jobs liked to talk about connecting the dots. Each dot is some event or skill in your life, and it’s only when you go through these elements that you know how to combine them into something great. ( ) By practicing ( ) Practicing different skills, you give yourself ( ) a advantage above ( ) an advantage over the rest of the people.

6. love making progress

Lifelong learners love to experience the constant growth and improvement. The breakthrough moments help them to notice the impressive change that ( ) took place ( ) take place because of the learning process. Any milestone serves as a driving force for ( ) farther ( ) further headway.

7. challenge themselves with specific goals

In order to keep growing, you ( ) clearly define ( ) define clearly your goals. Since you love challenges, a difficult goal doesn’t scare you. Quite the opposite, it keeps you motivated and engaged.

8. embrace change

As a lifelong learner, you know a change can lead to extraordinary results so you welcome it and stay open-minded about ( ) doing ( ) making a shift.

9. believe it’s never too late to start something

Some people tend to think after a certain age, they ( ) are no longer ( )are any longer allowed to start something and become successful. Henry Ford was 45 when he invented the Ford Model T car, ( ) who ( ) which is considered as the first affordable automobile.

10. their attitude to getting better is contagious

( ) As ( ) Like a lifelong learner, you are extremely passionate about the constant growth and people around you can sense that positive attitude. Consequently, they start ( ) acting ( ) act similarly.

11. leave their comfort zone

You always embrace discomfort as you know the path to success leads through hardship and countless obstacles. Instead ( ) to be ( ) of being afraid ( ) of facing ( ) to face them, you challenge yourself, leave your comfort zone to overcome more and more difficult handicaps.

12. never settle down

A sense of being clever enough is something you don’t experience. Without a doubt, you appreciate what you already know, but that’s never a reason to stop. You just know once you stop ( ) to willing ( ) willing to learn, you lose the amazing privilege humans have, namely an ability to a never-ending intellectual development.

Answer the following questions:

How often do you learn new things? What skills are you planning to learn this year? Why is learning hard sometimes? What are your capabilities? What are your limitations? How will you apply your knowledge? Where/ When/ How else can you use what you have learned?

Esta atividade usa extrato do artigo:

