Você consegue resolver este exercício de inglês sobre produtividade?

As empresas têm exigido cada vez mais de seus funcionários. São tantas tarefas, reuniões, emails, ligações e cobranças acontecendo todos os dias, que é muito comum ficarmos preocupados com a nossa produtividade. Afinal, quem nunca terminou um dia de trabalho com aquela famosa sensação de que “trabalhou muito, mas não fez nada”?

Existem muitas dicas de especialistas que podem te ajudar a melhorar sua produtividade no trabalho (e na vida também, por que não?), mas a principal delas é simples e quase sempre nos esquecemos: vale o que for melhor para você. Reflita um pouco sobre sua maneira de administrar suas tarefas e com certeza vai encontrar pontos em que pode melhorar ou aperfeiçoar.

Mas, para te inspirar e ajudar a ter novas ideias, que tal fazer um exercício em inglês com 5 dicas para aumentar sua produtividade no trabalho?

Antes de ler o texto, faça o exercício abaixo para praticar seu vocabulário. Tente encontrar a definição correta de cada palavra.

1. Burned out ( ) very difficult or confusing

2. Overwhelming ( ) to succeed in doing something

3. Tiny ( ) make efforts to deal with (a problem or difficult task)

4. Accomplish ( ) depleted of energy; extremely tired

5. Juggle ( ) in fact; really

6. Tackle ( ) to deal with several things at one time

7. Boosts ( ) very small or diminutive

8. Seem ( ) to increase the force, power, or amount of something

9. Actually ( ) tending to intimidate

10. Daunting ( ) to give the impression of being

Agora leia as 5 dicas e tente encaixar as palavras acima nos locais adequados.

1. Stop multitasking

It can be tempting to want to take care of a few tasks at once, especially if they 1. _______ small or easy. But it simply doesn’t work. According to neuroscience professor Earl K. Miller, “multitasking is not humanly possible.” We’re fooling ourselves when we say we can easily 2. _______ phone calls, presentations, and eating lunch. Focus on one task at a time, and you’ll actually end up completing it faster.

2. Take breaks

We might think working longer hours means we’re getting more done, but we never work as well when we’re 3. _______. Studies show taking regular breaks helps concentration and 4. _______ your mood. Take a five-minute walk around the office, or spend 15 minutes grabbing that mid-afternoon coffee.

3. Set small goals

Sometimes, looking at our goals can be 5. _______. Seeing a handful of big projects on our calendar can be stressful… but if you break it up into smaller tasks, you’ll feel more in control and will be much more productive. Rather than write down “finish project,” break that into all the tasks it will take. This will keep you on track in your day-to-day and make the bigger projects seem less 6. _______.

4. Take care of the biggest tasks when you’re most alert

We all sometimes push aside big goals because we’re not confident we’ll 7. _______ them… And by the time we get to them, we’re too burned out from our day to give it the attention it needs. That’s how projects end up bleeding into additional days, and making it feel like productivity has disappeared.

Understanding when and how you work best is key to getting those big projects done on time. There’s no set schedule that works for everyone… if you’re a morning person, 8. _______ the big tasks first thing in your day.

5. Implement the “two-minute rule”

Make the most of your time at work by filling those 9. _______ windows with actual tasks. According to entrepreneur Steve Olenski, finding and immediately completing tasks that take two minutes or less 10. _______ saves you time. So, if it takes less than two minutes, do it now.

The other aspect of the two-minute rule is that any goal or habit can be started in under two minutes. This doesn’t mean you’ll be able to complete every task in 120 seconds, but starting new goals is the first step to accomplishing them!

Answers

Exercise 1

2 – 4 – 6 – 1 – 9 – 5 – 3 – 7 – 10 – 8

Exercise 2

1. seem

2. juggle

3. burned out

4. boosts

5. overwhelming

6. daunting

7. accomplish

8. tackle

9. tiny

10. actually

