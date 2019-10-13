Você consegue entender os phrasal verbs mais complexos? Faça o teste!

São Paulo – As phrasal verbs, construções combinando um verbo com partículas e que adquirem um significado diferente, são um grande desafio para os estudantes da língua inglesa.
O verbo “work” significa “trabalhar”, “out” significa “fora”, mas “work out”, juntos, significa “exercitar-se” (e não “trabalhar fora”), por exemplo. Algumas expressões são mais comuns e mais fáceis de entender. Outras podem juntar mais palavras, como em “put up with” e “make up for”, e confundir quem está aprendendo.
Confira o teste com 10 expressões muito úteis para falar em inglês:
Significado dos verbos:
To put off = to postpone
To put up with = to tolerate, to endure
To put (one) up for (something) = to offer, to nominate or put one forward a position, job
To be up = when time destined for something has finished
To be over = to have come to an end; to be finished / to have recovered emotionally from something
To be off = Be in poor condition; be stale or spoiled; not work properly / Be free from work, school, or some other regular occupation / Decline
To run out of = to exhaust the supply of
To run into = To meet or find by chance / to collide with
To take back = to withdraw or to renounce a comment
To take over = to assume control, management, or responsibility for
To get down to = to focus your attention on something
To get rid of = to remove something unwanted
To get on / along with = when people are friendly to each other and have a good relationship
To get back on = to continue talking with someone (at a later time); to find out information and tell it to a person at a later time
To make up for = to compensate for; to ask as compensation for some unfairness
To call off = to cancel
To look up to = to admire or view as a role model, to respect
To see something through = to do something until it is finished
To cut down = to reduce, to make something less
To draw up = to prepare something official, for example, a contract, an agreement, in writing
To lay off = to dismiss
To go over (something) = to repeat a series of things, or to think about them again in order to understand them completely