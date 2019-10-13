Você consegue entender os phrasal verbs mais complexos? Faça o teste!

São Paulo – As phrasal verbs, construções combinando um verbo com partículas e que adquirem um significado diferente, são um grande desafio para os estudantes da língua inglesa.

O verbo “work” significa “trabalhar”, “out” significa “fora”, mas “work out”, juntos, significa “exercitar-se” (e não “trabalhar fora”), por exemplo. Algumas expressões são mais comuns e mais fáceis de entender. Outras podem juntar mais palavras, como em “put up with” e “make up for”, e confundir quem está aprendendo.

Confira o teste com 10 expressões muito úteis para falar em inglês:

Significado dos verbos:

To put off = to postpone

To put up with = to tolerate, to endure

To put (one) up for (something) = to offer, to nominate or put one forward a position, job

To be up = when time destined for something has finished

To be over = to have come to an end; to be finished / to have recovered emotionally from something

To be off = Be in poor condition; be stale or spoiled; not work properly / Be free from work, school, or some other regular occupation / Decline

To run out of = to exhaust the supply of

To run into = To meet or find by chance / to collide with

To take back = to withdraw or to renounce a comment

To take over = to assume control, management, or responsibility for

To get down to = to focus your attention on something

To get rid of = to remove something unwanted

To get on / along with = when people are friendly to each other and have a good relationship

To get back on = to continue talking with someone (at a later time); to find out information and tell it to a person at a later time

To make up for = to compensate for; to ask as compensation for some unfairness

To call off = to cancel

To look up to = to admire or view as a role model, to respect

To see something through = to do something until it is finished

To cut down = to reduce, to make something less

To draw up = to prepare something official, for example, a contract, an agreement, in writing

To lay off = to dismiss

To go over (something) = to repeat a series of things, or to think about them again in order to understand them completely