Você consegue entender esta pesquisa do LinkedIn em inglês?

São Paulo – Estão mudando rapidamente as habilidades necessárias para nos mantermos competitivos como profissionais. Quais são as habilidades que temos de desenvolver com prioridade? Para responder a esta e outras perguntas, o LinkedIn entrevistou aproximadamente 4.000 profissionais no mundo inteiro, chegando a conclusões importantes sobre as tendências de L&D (Learning and Development – aprendizado e desenvolvimento) no ambiente de trabalho em 2018.

Hoje o Dicas de Inglês vai mostrar três das principais conclusões desta pesquisa, que foi conduzida em inglês. E você também poderá aprender um pouco de gramática, além de vocabulário relevante para a sua carreira.

FIRST CONCLUSION:

“The most important skills for employees to learn from L&D Programs are:

Leadership Communication Collaboration Role Specific Skills”

Grammar lessons:

TO LEARN FROM

You learn (something) from somebody. Ex: I learned a lot from my father.

FOR EMPLOYEES TO LEARN

Ex: For me to understand / For you to come / For him to buy

Vocabulary:

L&D: Learning and Development

SECOND CONCLUSION:

“Savvy talent developers are balancing today’s challenges with tomorrow’s opportunities. The most important areas of focus for talent development in 2018 are:

How to train for soft skills

Identifying trends to prevent skill gaps

Understanding the impact of technology

Consistent global training

Deliver insights on internal skill gaps

How to track skill development”

Try to use:

TODAY’S CHALLENGES

TOMORROW’S OPPORTUNITIES

INSIGHTS ON SOMETHING

Vocabulary:

SAVVY:

Practical knowledge and ability, business savvy Ex: She hasn’t got much savvy

THIRD CONCLUSION:

The rise of digital is transforming talent development

68% of employees prefer to learn at work

58% of employees prefer to learn at their own pace

49% of employees prefer to learn at the point of need

Grammar Point:

RISE (noun)

a) The process of becoming more important or powerful Ex: Thanks to the rise of e-commerce, many firms are embracing the internet for many of their activities. Think about the meteoric rise of the internet as a political tool.

b) An increase in number, amount, or value Ex: The strong profits prompted a 64% rise in the dividend. c) A sharp/dramatic/small rise Ex: Commodities analysts forecast a rise of around 3%

Source:

dictionary.cambridge.org

2018 Workplace Learning Trends