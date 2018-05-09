Você consegue entender esta pesquisa do LinkedIn em inglês?

São Paulo – Estão mudando rapidamente as habilidades necessárias para nos mantermos competitivos como profissionais. Quais são as habilidades que temos de desenvolver com prioridade? Para responder a esta e outras perguntas, o LinkedIn entrevistou aproximadamente 4.000 profissionais no mundo inteiro, chegando a conclusões importantes sobre as tendências de L&D (Learning and Development – aprendizado e desenvolvimento) no ambiente de trabalho em 2018.
Hoje o Dicas de Inglês vai mostrar três das principais conclusões desta pesquisa, que foi conduzida em inglês. E você também poderá aprender um pouco de gramática, além de vocabulário relevante para a sua carreira.
FIRST CONCLUSION:
“The most important skills for employees to learn from L&D Programs are:
Leadership Communication Collaboration Role Specific Skills”
Grammar lessons:
TO LEARN FROM
You learn (something) from somebody. Ex: I learned a lot from my father.
FOR EMPLOYEES TO LEARN
Ex: For me to understand / For you to come / For him to buy
Vocabulary:
L&D: Learning and Development
SECOND CONCLUSION:
“Savvy talent developers are balancing today’s challenges with tomorrow’s opportunities. The most important areas of focus for talent development in 2018 are:
- How to train for soft skills
- Identifying trends to prevent skill gaps
- Understanding the impact of technology
- Consistent global training
- Deliver insights on internal skill gaps
- How to track skill development”
Try to use:
TODAY’S CHALLENGES
TOMORROW’S OPPORTUNITIES
INSIGHTS ON SOMETHING
Vocabulary:
SAVVY:
Practical knowledge and ability, business savvy Ex: She hasn’t got much savvy
THIRD CONCLUSION:
The rise of digital is transforming talent development
68% of employees prefer to learn at work
58% of employees prefer to learn at their own pace
49% of employees prefer to learn at the point of need
Grammar Point:
RISE (noun)
- a) The process of becoming more important or powerful Ex: Thanks to the rise of e-commerce, many firms are embracing the internet for many of their activities. Think about the meteoric rise of the internet as a political tool.
- b) An increase in number, amount, or value Ex: The strong profits prompted a 64% rise in the dividend.
- c) A sharp/dramatic/small rise Ex: Commodities analysts forecast a rise of around 3%
2018 Workplace Learning Trends