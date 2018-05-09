Assine
Você consegue entender esta pesquisa do LinkedIn em inglês?

Pratique inglês com a leitura de três das principais conclusões de uma pesquisa sobre tendências no mundo do trabalho

Por Da Redação
access_time 9 maio 2018, 12h00
Logo do LinkedIn aparece em um tablet iPad da Apple

Logo do LinkedIn: pesquisa reuniu tendências no mundo do trabalho (Tim Boyle/Bloomberg/Bloomberg)

São Paulo – Estão mudando rapidamente as habilidades necessárias para nos mantermos competitivos como profissionais.  Quais são as habilidades que temos de desenvolver com prioridade? Para responder a esta e outras perguntas, o LinkedIn entrevistou aproximadamente 4.000 profissionais no mundo inteiro, chegando a conclusões importantes sobre as tendências de L&D (Learning and Development – aprendizado e desenvolvimento) no ambiente de trabalho em 2018.

Hoje o Dicas de Inglês vai mostrar três das principais conclusões desta pesquisa, que foi conduzida em inglês. E você também poderá aprender um pouco de gramática, além de vocabulário relevante para a sua carreira.

FIRST CONCLUSION:

“The most important skills for employees to learn from L&D Programs are:  

Leadership     Communication      Collaboration      Role Specific Skills”

Grammar lessons:

TO LEARN FROM

You learn (something) from somebody. Ex: I learned a lot from my father.

FOR EMPLOYEES TO LEARN

Ex:  For me to understand / For you to come / For him to buy

Vocabulary:

L&D: Learning and Development

SECOND CONCLUSION:

“Savvy talent developers are balancing today’s challenges with tomorrow’s opportunities. The most important areas of focus for talent development in 2018 are:

  • How to train for soft skills
  • Identifying trends to prevent skill gaps
  • Understanding the impact of technology
  • Consistent global training
  • Deliver insights on internal skill gaps
  • How to track skill development”

Try to use:  

TODAY’S CHALLENGES

TOMORROW’S OPPORTUNITIES

INSIGHTS ON SOMETHING

Vocabulary:

SAVVY:

Practical knowledge and ability, business savvy         Ex: She hasn’t got much savvy

THIRD CONCLUSION:

The rise of digital is transforming talent development

68% of employees prefer to learn at work

58% of employees prefer to learn at their own pace

49% of employees prefer to learn at the point of need

Grammar Point:

RISE (noun)

  1. a) The process of becoming more important or powerful        Ex: Thanks to the rise of e-commerce, many firms are embracing the internet for many of their activities. Think about the meteoric rise of the internet as a political tool.
  1. b) An increase in number, amount, or value          Ex: The strong profits prompted a 64% rise in the dividend.
  2. c) A sharp/dramatic/small rise        Ex: Commodities analysts forecast a rise of around 3%

 

Source:

dictionary.cambridge.org

2018 Workplace Learning Trends

