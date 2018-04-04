Você consegue encontrar os 15 erros de inglês neste texto?

O mês de março já acabou e ele foi palco de várias manifestações por conta do Dia Internacional da Mulher (International Women’s Day), comemorado em 8 de março. De acordo com dados do Fórum Econômico Mundial, ainda serão necessários cerca de 100 anos para não haver disparidade entre homens e mulheres. Um século para alcançar a igualdade de gênero no trabalho, na política, no acesso à educação, na distribuição das tarefas domésticas.exame

Além disso, estatísticas revelam que, a cada duas horas, uma mulher é assassinada no Brasil. Esta desigualdade tem raízes muito profundas em inúmeros países. No caso do Brasil, apesar de as mulheres terem um nível educacional mais alto, elas ganham, em média, 76,5% do salário dos homens, segundo o IBGE.

Para estudar este tema em inglês, selecionei um trecho de um artigo que fala sobre o livro The Second Sex de Simone de Beauvoir. Cometi 15 erros de ortografia, gramática e vocabulário em inglês propositadamente. Veja se consegue identificá-los e corrigi-los:

“It should be noted that Beauvoir, at least in her personnel life, did not hate men. They were, in fact, central to her happyness; she merely loathed the institutions imposed on womens by what she considered a patriarchal society.

Her lifetime companion, Jean-Paul Sartre, the more conventional of these dazzling couple, proposed to “Castor” and was rejected with the comment that he was being “silly.” (The nickname Castor, French for “Beaver,” was inspired by Beauvoir’s prolific output and her compulsively disciplined work costumes; she researched and wrote “The Second Sex” in a mere 14 months, while pursuing several others projects.)

A tiny beauty with severely plaited dark hair and a regal manner, always fastidiously attired, she was highly attractive to men. Her complex erotic relationship with Sartre, which occasionally envolved the sharing of female partners, and her ardent affair with the American writer Nelson Algren, indicates that she has had a pronounced sexual appetite. And tough she might have being loath to admit it, both men had a profound impact on the writting of “The Second Sex.”

It was Algren who persuade Beauvoir to expand one of her earlier essaies on women into a book-length work. And it was Sartre who provides one of the book’s two basic insights: the existentialist notion of an opposition between a sovereign self (Man) and an objectified Other (Woman), who, limited by her weaker physical strength and the travails of motherhood, must abide by Man’s dictates.”

Texto correto

It should be noted that Beauvoir, at least in her personal life, did not hate men. They were, in fact, central to her happiness; she merely loathed the institutions imposed on women by what she considered a patriarchal society.

Her lifetime companion, Jean-Paul Sartre, the more conventional of this dazzling couple, proposed to “Castor” and was rejected with the comment that he was being “silly.” (The nickname Castor, French for “Beaver,” was inspired by Beauvoir’s prolific output and her compulsively disciplined work habits; she researched and wrote “The Second Sex” in a mere 14 months, while pursuing several other projects.)

A tiny beauty with severely plaited dark hair and a regal manner, always fastidiously attired, she was highly attractive to men. Her complex erotic relationship with Sartre, which occasionally involved the sharing of female partners, and her ardent affair with the American writer Nelson Algren, indicate that she had a pronounced sexual appetite. And though she might have been loath to admit it, both men had a profound impact on the writing of “The Second Sex.”

It was Algren who persuaded Beauvoir to expand one of her earlier essays on women into a book-length work. And it was Sartre who provided one of the book’s two basic insights: the existentialist notion of an opposition between a sovereign self (Man) and an objectified Other (Woman), who, limited by her weaker physical strength and the travails of motherhood, must abide by Man’s dictates.

Veja texto completo no site do The New York Times.

“Capabilities are clearly manifested only when they have been realized.”

Simone de Beauvoir, The Second Sex

Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas